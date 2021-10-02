Postgame news and notes

Saturday was Warren Ericson’s kind of game.

“This was fun,” said Georgia’s starting right guard, who helped pave the way for a Bulldogs’ rushing attack that rushed 57 times for a season-best 273 yards in a 37-0 win over Arkansas.

“As an offensive lineman, you love games like that,” he continued. “When you’re running the ball in the second half, scoring a touchdown, and look at their faces and see they’re defeated—that’s the best feeling in the world.”

The Bulldogs had every right to feel good about the situation.

For the first time this year, Georgia's opponent did not try to stack the line of scrimmage, going with six defensive backs for much of the game.

Head coach Kirby Smart credited his assistants for the job they did preparing to take advantage of the looks they knew Arkansas would attempt to use.

“It’s called scheme. It’s not 'reinvigorated run game,' it’s take what they give us. We felt it was important to play the game patient, but aggressive. I would have definitely thought there would be 53 runs, 57 runs, whatever there was, because that was the game plan we needed to approach it with,” Smart said. “You know what? It might be different next week. The best teams I’ve ever been around can take on the personality of what they need to take on. I’m really proud of the offensive line; proud of the offensive coaching staff who did a helluva job game-planning against what is a very good defense.

“It had nothing to do with Stetson Bennett at quarterback. It had nothing to do with a reinvigorated run game; it had to do with what we felt it took to win.”

The Bulldogs (5-0, 3-0) were able to spread the wealth.

James Cook led the way with 12 carries for 87 yards, followed by Zamir White with 16 carries for 68 yards and two touchdowns. White recorded a third touchdown by recovering Dan Jackson’s blocked punt in the end zone.

Kendall Milton chipped in with 13 carries for 49 yards and his first touchdown, with Kenny McIntosh rushing 10 times for 57 yards.

“It gives us a lot of confidence going against our defense every day in practice,” Milton said. “They always show us different coverages, so that also gives us confidence going into games. I feel I face the best defensive line in the country every day.”

Smart liked what he saw.

“We were patient today, but aggressive. That’s hard to beat. That’s hard to be in football, but we were patient and aggressive, and I think that’s important. We preach that every week, one series at a time, and not get ahead of ourselves,” Smart said. “I felt Arkansas had a really good team, but if we were patient while still being aggressive and physical, that we could at least impose some of our own will.”