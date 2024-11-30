Advertisement
Published Nov 30, 2024
Complete Coverage: An Instant Classic
Anthony Dasher  •  UGASports
Editor

No. 7 Georgia wrapped up its regular season Friday night with a 44-42 eight overtime win over arch-rival Georgia Tech, finishing the regular season 10-2.

The Bulldogs now await the results of Saturday night's game between Texas and Texas A&M to see who they will play in next week's SEC Championship.

But before that, Georgia will relish its seventh straight victory over the Yellow Jackets, and you can read about it here on UGASports.

News

Postgame News and Notes

What Brent Key said

Nate Frazier ends regular season with a bang

Overtime thriller one for the record books

Dan Jackson comes up huge

Defense does just enough

Analysis

What just happened?

Final Stats

Photos/Videos

Photos: Dawg Walk

Video: Dawg Walk

Video: Brent Key "I'm mentally exhausted"

Video: Kirby Smart postgame press conference

Video: Jalon Walker could play even more OTs

Video: Dom Lovett after his two touchdowns

Video: Carson Beck: "Man, what a crazy game."

Video: Haynes King and Kyle Efford

Video: Ben Yurosek

Photos: Recruits gallery

Photo Gallery: Game action


Postgame Overreaction Show

Watch Along Show with Jim Donnan

