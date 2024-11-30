Complete Coverage: An Instant Classic

No. 7 Georgia wrapped up its regular season Friday night with a 44-42 eight overtime win over arch-rival Georgia Tech, finishing the regular season 10-2.

The Bulldogs now await the results of Saturday night's game between Texas and Texas A&M to see who they will play in next week's SEC Championship.

But before that, Georgia will relish its seventh straight victory over the Yellow Jackets, and you can read about it here on UGASports.