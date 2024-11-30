What Georgia Tech coach Brent Key said after losing to Georgia

Georgia Tech lost to Georgia 44-42 in eight overtimes on Friday night. Here's what Yellow Jacket head coach Brent Key said after the game.

"It's tough. I love that team in there. They fought their asses off. There's no moral victories. But I'm proud of those guys. And we'll use this to continue to fuel us, to continue to improve in all areas of the program. Georgia Tech's special, these kids are special."

On if this is the toughest loss he has ever had: "What do you think?... Yeah. Probably in my career, my life."

On if he considered going for two and the win in the first overtime: "Yeah, there's a lot of considerations. Didn't like the play call right there. Yeah, that was going into the game. The staff meeting last night, we went and threw it off. We said if we liked the situation, we ended up using kind of our special two-point play. We had used it earlier. So we didn't have it going into play."

On not having any moral victories: "There's so much about college football that's special. There's so many things that as a college football coach that you take pride in. The judgment comes from when the scoreboard hits zero. The things we do with these kids is to see these kids grow and mature. To see them do what they do in school, do what they do socially, do what they do each week on the football field. They're special. They're special. It hurts. It hurts them. In that locker room, I've never seen anything like that. What I know about these kids, what I know about this team, what I know about this school, this emotion will turn into fuel. And we'll use that fuel."