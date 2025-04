Georgia's tight ends featured prominently at G-Day.

Lawson Luckie, Oscar Delp, and Jaden Reddell combined for four catches and 63 yards. The freshman duo of Ethan Barbour and Elyiss Williams added four more catches and 33 yards.

Those numbers came with a host of priority tight end targets in attendance. That included Brock Williams, the No. 2 tight end in the 2027 class.