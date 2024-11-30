Georgia-Georgia Tech postgame news and notes

Bulldogs will catch their breath before focusing on SEC Championship

Thank goodness for an extra day. After Friday night’s 44-42 eight overtime victory over Georgia Tech, Georgia will need a few more hours to recover for next Saturday’s SEC Championship against the winner of Texas-Texas A&M. However, it sure beats the alternative. Had Georgia lost Friday’s game to the Yellow Jackets, the Bulldogs would have found themselves in a must-win situation next week in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. But thanks to the most amazing victory in recent memory, the Bulldogs stand to qualify for the 12-team field, even though head coach Kirby Smart wasn’t ready to declare his team playoff-bound just yet. “I'm not biting on that,” Smart said. “I'm worried about the SEC championship.” Smart said his Bulldogs won’t dive into the game just yet. For one, Georgia does not even know who it will play until the conclusion of Saturday night’s game in College Station between the Longhorns and Aggies. “All we can do right now is rest. Our guys need a mental break,” Smart said. “I mean, tomorrow is one day, but it's a day that we don't know who we're going to play. They need recovery. This was a really short week.”

Injury update

…Defensive tackle Christen Miller (shoulder), running back Trevor Etienne (ribs), and running back Chauncey Bowens (ankle) did not dress out after injuring his foot last week against UMass. After the game, Smart revealed that the Bulldogs were almost without starting left tackle Monroe Freeling. “He was not able to practice for a couple of days, and Dylan (Fairchild) was out, and then they both came back barely for the game,” Smart said. “Jared (Wilson) was hobbled. (Xavier) Truss was hobbled. We're like the walking wounded out there.” Running back Roderick Robinson (turf toe) returned to action. … Branson Robinson (knee) dressed out but did not practice.

Smart on going for two after the first touchdown

Smart did not go into much detail about why he went for two points after Georgia’s first touchdown early in the third quarter. Quarterback Carson Beck's two-point attempt failed. If Georgia had kicked, the Bulldogs might have won the game in regulation instead of taking eight overtimes before defeating the Yellow Jackets. “Yeah, interesting question,” Smart said. “I'm not going to dig real deep in it. It's analytics, and we followed it almost to a tee, and that's what our chart says.”

