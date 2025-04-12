Bulldogs top No. 1 Arkansas

With runners at first and third, two outs in the top of the ninth, and leading No. 1 Arkansas by a skinny run, Wes Johnson strode to the mound. Reliever Matthew Hoskins looked him square in the eye.

Hoskins wasn't about to come out of the game.

"I don't know what he said, but I told him, I was like, we're getting this done," Hoskins said. "I said I've got this. We're going to win."

Hoskins would be proven correct.

With the count 3-2, Razorback catcher Ryder Helfrick attempted to check his swing. He was not successful. Hoskins and first baseman Ryland Zaborowski immediately pointed to umpire Zach Neff, who rang up Helfrick, allowing Georgia to hang on to the 7-6 win.

"I thought (he went); I wanted it," Hoskins said. "I really wanted it; I can tell you that much."

Zaborowski did as well.

"I saw it right away. But you know, there are just times where guys miss calls, and it happens," Zaborowski said. "But I wanted to make sure that I had Hoskins' back. I kind of like stop for a second. I was like, no, he definitely went. It was a fun one."

Trailing by two in ninth, the Razorbacks drew within one run on a wild pitch by Charlie Goldstein and, after a single off the glove of Zaborowski, had runners on first and third with nobody out.

But Hoskins would escape the inning to save the game.

A groundout to short and a grounder to second were followed by a walk before Hoskins closed the door.

"We had a couple guys in the pen ready to go, but man, he was pretty convincing," Johnson said. "I usually I don't get too emotional when you go out there to meet in those tight situations, if the move's the move, we do it. But yeah. (Hoskins) was very convincing; he got it done.