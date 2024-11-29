What just happened: Dawgs rally, prevail over Georgia Tech in eight OTs

For over 57 minutes, Georgia Tech sat in the driver's seat positioned for its biggest win in multiple decades.

Then Dan Jackson flew in like a possessed demon out for Haynes King's soul, breaking the football from his grasp on a crucial third down. As Jackson forced the fumble and knocked King to the turf, Chaz Chambliss recovered the football and gave Georgia new and sudden life in a game that seemed over.

This allowed Georgia to tie the game up with under two minutes to go, ultimately sending this year's battle of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate to overtime. And in the end, after eight ridiculous overtimes, the Bulldogs came out ahead 44-42.

Jackson's hit was not only the play of the game but the play of the season.

The Bulldogs were down 27-20 at the time, and only had briefly got it to that score after trailing 27-13 late in the fourth quarter. Had the Yellow Jackets picked up a first down on that run, Georgia Tech could have continued to salt the game away.

Instead, the Georgia offense responded, with quarterback Carson Beck throwing a 3-yard touchdown pass to Dominic Lovett to tie the game at 27.

It was a sloppy overtime, with both teams failing on multiple two-point conversions after the second overtime. After stopping the Yellow Jackets on their attempt in the eighth overtime, running back Nate Frazier punched in Georgia's attempt to win.

Georgia trailed 17-0 at the half, 20-6 in the third quarter and 27-13 in the fourth quarter. Behind Beck, with the help of Jackson's big play, the Bulldogs were able to rally and win their seventh straight against Georgia Tech.

Beck's day ended 28-of-43 passing for 297 yards and five touchdowns.

Georgia's defense, however, found it difficult to stop Georgia Tech. King completed 26 of 36 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns, and contributed 24 rushes for 110 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

While Georgia Tech sat in control for most of the game, Georgia found a way to survive and earn its 10th win of the year just before the SEC Championship next week.