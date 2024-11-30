Nate Frazier ends regular season with a bang

Nate Frazier's season featured some pretty impressive bookends.

The freshman running back started his career with a touchdown in Georgia's season opener against Clemson. In the regular season finale against Georgia Tech, Frazier capped an epic eight-overtime victory with a two-point conversion run to clinch the victory.

"Nate has been the glue," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said after the game. "He stepped up and played really big and ran really hard. Makes you wonder if we gave him the ball earlier, we wouldn't have been out there as long. Y'all would have already been home. He was going to score that ball if he got it now. He hit the hole really hard."

Frazier has played a bigger role in Georgia's offense recently with starter Trevor Etienne banged up. He has averaged 16.4 carries per game over the last five contests, beginning with the win over Florida where Etienne aggravated his rib injury.

The increased reps have accelerated Frazier's development. Smart specifically mentioned his pass protection as an area he has improved tremendously.

"I’ve seen him grow mostly off the field, as far as watching film, taking notes, being able to take constructive criticism," receiver Dominic Lovett said. "Because we all are not perfect. There's some things that we watch on film as a team and individual, like downs and carries and catches that we wish that we'd get back. And he's just good with talking to the coaches about it, asking them what can you do to get better."

Players have mentioned this year that they take pride when freshmen succeed. Frazier, who arrived in the summer, hasn't even been in Athens as long as most of his class of 2024 peers.

But on Friday night, Frazier etched his name in Georgia annals forever with an iconic play against the Bulldogs' arch-rival.

"We talk about mudita on this team all the time, which just means finding joy in other people's success, and I think that's a prime example," tight end Ben Yurosek said. "Whether it's a freshman, a senior, we're going to find happiness through our success of our teammates."