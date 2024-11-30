Dan Jackson comes up huge

Dan Jackson was never officially recruited by Georgia, but the Bulldogs are certainly glad he chose to come.

If not for the walk-on, Georgia might not even have had the chance to come back in the fourth quarter and ultimately claim Friday night’s eight-overtime win over arch-rival Georgia Tech.

Jackson made the defensive play of the game with Georgia down 27-20 with just over three minutes left when he forced a fumble from quarterback Haynes King. Linebacker Chaz Chambliss recovered at the 32 of Georgia Tech.

Five offensive plays later, Georgia tied the game on Carson Beck’s second touchdown pass to Dominic Lovett, sending it to overtime.

“Dan always plays with everything he has,” Chambliss said. “Words can't express what he means to me and what he means to our team.”

Head coach Kirby Smart beamed when asked about the play.

“Man, to think that guy came to Georgia on his own without us even recruiting and to make the plays he's made,” Smart said. “That hit fumble will be one for the ages because he wasn't just hitting a normal dude. That guy's a competitor. I just have a lot of respect for Dan. He didn't even have to come back this year. I mean, he debated whether he was going to play football again this year.”