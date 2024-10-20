Advertisement

WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's postgame comments

WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's postgame comments

Watch the video of and read the transcript to Kirby Smart's postgame press conference after Georgia's win at Texas.

 • Patrick Garbin
PHOTOS: Georgia upsets No.1 Texas in Austin

PHOTOS: Georgia upsets No.1 Texas in Austin

Scenes from Georgia's 30-15 win over Texas on Oct. 19, 2024, in Austin, Texas. 

 • Kathryn Skeean
UPDATE LIVE In-Game Thread (vs. Texas)

UPDATE LIVE In-Game Thread (vs. Texas)

Follow along our LIVE In-Game Thread of Georgia at Texas... Inside!

 • Patrick Garbin
Georgia injury tracker for Texas week - 10:10 ET UPDATE

Georgia injury tracker for Texas week - 10:10 ET UPDATE

UGASports has the latest on Georgia's injuries heading into the Texas game.

 • Jed May
Live from Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Live from Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

AUSTIN, Texas - We're live from Texas as No. 5 Georgia takes on the top-ranked Texas Longhorns.

 • Anthony Dasher

Published Oct 20, 2024
Complete Coverage: A Texas two-step
Anthony Dasher  •  UGASports
Editor

AUSTIN, Texas - Georgia came to Texas and knocked off the top-ranked Longhorns Saturday night, 30-15.

As usual, UGASports was on hand and we've got complete coverage below:

News

Postgame News and Notes

Reversed call perplexes Smart

What Steve Sarkisian said

Defense cuts it loose



Analysis

Postgame Thoughts and Observations - Brent Rollins

What just happened? - Jason Butt

Final Stats

Videos/Photos

Photo Gallery

Video: Kirby Smart press conference

Video: Jalon Walker and Carson Beck

Overreaction Show

The Watch Along Show With Jim Donnan

