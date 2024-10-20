By the Numbers: Georgia vs Texas

0-3 – Georgia/Carson Beck had zero touchdown passes and three interceptions against No. 1 Texas. The previous time that the Bulldogs won a game against a ranked team with zero touchdown passes and three or more interceptions was the 1997 game against the Florida Gators.

1 – Damon Wilson II was credited for his first full sack of his career. He had a half sack last season against Florida.

1-and-1 – Daylen Everette had a sack and interception against the Longhorns. It was his first career sack, but his second career interception. He had a pick against the Seminoles in the 2023 Orange Bowl.

2 – Mykel Williams had his first two sacks of the season. He had nine sacks in his first two seasons with the Dawgs.

2 – Georgia won for just the second time against the University of Texas in series history with both occurring in the Lone Star State.

2 - Georgia defensive backs Dan Jackson and Joenel Aguero were called for targeting in the second half on Saturday and will miss the first half of the Florida game in two weeks.

2-for-15/1-for-5 – Texas was only successful converting two of 15 third downs and just one of five on fourth down.

3 – Trevor Etienne tied a career-high with three touchdown rushes on Saturday night.

3 – Jalon Walker had a career-high three sacks against Texas. His previous high was two in the 2023 SEC Championship against Alabama. He was the first Georgia player with three sacks in a game since Channing Tindall in the 2021 game against Tennessee.

3-for-3 – Peyton Woodring was both three-for-three on field goals as well as three-for-three on extra points on Saturday.

3-for-6 – Arch Manning came in relief of Quinn Ewers and completed three-of-six passes.

3-1 – Kirby Smart has a 3-1 record when facing the No. 1 ranked team in the nation. Prior to Smart, Georgia was just 1-4 in those games.

4 – Smart became the fourth head coach at Georgia to win at least 100 games as the Bulldog head coach joining Wally Butts, Vince Dooley and Mark Richt.

4.91 – Ewers averaged 4.91 yards a pass attempt against Georgia. He entered the game averaging 8.24

5 – Beck may have struggled passing the ball, but his five-yard scramble on third and three, midway through the fourth quarter was big for the Dawgs.

6 – Arian Smith led all Bulldogs with six receptions. He only managed 32 yards with 21 coming on one of the catches.

7 – The Dawg defense had seven sacks when they had 11 in their first six games combined. The seven was tied for the second most by the Bulldogs in the Smart era.

8 – Besides leading the team in sacks, Walker also led the Bulldog defense with eight tackles.

15 – The Longhorns had just 15 points. Texas’ lowest point total this season entering Saturday was 31.

15 – There were 15 penalties between the two teams.

30 – Georgia scored 30 points on Texas. The Longhorns allowed 38 points in their first six games combined entering the contest.

41/30 – Georgia ran 71 offensive plays. 41 of the plays were passing and 30 were rushing.

43 – Oscar Delp had Georgia’s longest reception of the night. His 43-yard catch came late in the third quarter and helped set up a touchdown.

117 – It took Kirby Smart 117 games to win his 100th career game as head coach. He reached the century mark tied with Knute Rockne and Chris Petersen for fifth place by FBS-leveled schools. Here are the top seven quickest in case you were curious.

259 – The 259 total yards by Texas was the fourth lowest in the Steve Sarkisian era and the lowest since November 12, 2022, vs. TCU.