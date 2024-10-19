in other news
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's postgame comments
Watch the video of and read the transcript to Kirby Smart's postgame press conference after Georgia's win at Texas.
PHOTOS: Georgia upsets No.1 Texas in Austin
Scenes from Georgia's 30-15 win over Texas on Oct. 19, 2024, in Austin, Texas.
UPDATE LIVE In-Game Thread (vs. Texas)
Follow along our LIVE In-Game Thread of Georgia at Texas... Inside!
Georgia injury tracker for Texas week - 10:10 ET UPDATE
UGASports has the latest on Georgia's injuries heading into the Texas game.
Live from Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
AUSTIN, Texas - We're live from Texas as No. 5 Georgia takes on the top-ranked Texas Longhorns.
in other news
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's postgame comments
Watch the video of and read the transcript to Kirby Smart's postgame press conference after Georgia's win at Texas.
PHOTOS: Georgia upsets No.1 Texas in Austin
Scenes from Georgia's 30-15 win over Texas on Oct. 19, 2024, in Austin, Texas.
UPDATE LIVE In-Game Thread (vs. Texas)
Follow along our LIVE In-Game Thread of Georgia at Texas... Inside!
Scenes from Georgia's 30-15 win over Texas on Oct. 19, 2024, in Austin, Texas.
- DT
- WR
- OLB
- TE
- OT
- SDE
- PRO
- RB
- OG
- S