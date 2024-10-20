Advertisement

in other news

What Steve Sarkisian said after Texas' loss to Georgia

What Steve Sarkisian said after Texas' loss to Georgia

Read what Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the Longhorns lost to Georgia on Saturday night.

 • Jed May
WATCH: Carson Beck and Jalon Walker

WATCH: Carson Beck and Jalon Walker

Watch postgame interviews with QB Carson Beck and LB Jalon Walker after Georgia's 30-15 win at Texas.

 • Patrick Garbin
Postgame news and notes for win over Texas

Postgame news and notes for win over Texas

AUSTIN, Texas –Inside tonight's postgame news and notes, Kirby Smart on the squib kick, Daylen Everette and more.

 • Anthony Dasher
Georgia's defense cuts it loose

Georgia's defense cuts it loose

Georgia's defense had arguably its best performance of the season in Saturday night's win over Texas.

 • Jed May
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's postgame comments

WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's postgame comments

Watch the video of and read the transcript to Kirby Smart's postgame press conference after Georgia's win at Texas.

 • Patrick Garbin

in other news

What Steve Sarkisian said after Texas' loss to Georgia

What Steve Sarkisian said after Texas' loss to Georgia

Read what Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the Longhorns lost to Georgia on Saturday night.

 • Jed May
WATCH: Carson Beck and Jalon Walker

WATCH: Carson Beck and Jalon Walker

Watch postgame interviews with QB Carson Beck and LB Jalon Walker after Georgia's 30-15 win at Texas.

 • Patrick Garbin
Postgame news and notes for win over Texas

Postgame news and notes for win over Texas

AUSTIN, Texas –Inside tonight's postgame news and notes, Kirby Smart on the squib kick, Daylen Everette and more.

 • Anthony Dasher
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 20, 2024
The Dashboard: Win at Texas ran a gamut of emotions
Anthony Dasher  •  UGASports
Editor
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Georgia
2025Commitment List
Updated: