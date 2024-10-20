Postgame thoughts: Nobody believed in us

For the first time since 2020, Georgia was an underdog on the road. It didn't end well for the home crowd, as the Bulldogs ambushed Texas in the first half and made the plays they needed in the second half to upset the No. 1 ranked team 30-15.

Nobody believed in us

If you've ever read or listened to the Ringer's Bill Simmons, he's always on the lookout for the 'nobody believed in us' team. Why? Being universally doubted as a competitor is the ultimate fuel or button a coach can push. Well, Georgia was doubted for the first time in a long time. And Kirby Smart and Glenn Schumann pushed all the right buttons leading up to this one. From a defensive perspective, last night was the first game every phase had a team PFF grade above 70.0 since last season against Ole Miss. Getting early pressure on certain plays, having excellent coverage and making the quarterback hold the ball a count or two longer on others. A total team defensive effort that led to Texas only having 259 total yards and a 29 percent success rate (that's the fifth percentile).

Our intent was to come eat

So true. From the opening kickoff, there was a level of aggression from Georgia's defense that was beyond evident. The Bulldogs rushed the passer in a way we haven't seen in a while. The defense tallied 28 total quarterback pressures, which include the seven sacks, the most in a game since they had 38 pressures against South Carolina early last season. Texas quarterbacks were pressured on 23 of their 60 drop-backs and that pressure led Quinn Ewers to the lowest PFF-graded game of his career (40.5 passing grade).

Jalon, Damon and Daylen

For the second consecutive week, Jalon Walker played a career high in snaps (53 last night) and produced career highs as a rusher, with seven total pressures, including three sacks. He was a constant pest in the Longhorn backfield. As was Damon Wilson, who had the best game of his young career against the highly touted Longhorns offensive line. He finished the game with three quarterback pressures, including a sack, and a 78.9 pass rush grade. A big step forward for him. Daylen Everette. Much maligned, but made two of the biggest plays of the game with the strip sack and interception. While his cover skills have been discussed ad nauseum, he is a very physical corner and showed that in a big way early.

Mykel and Warren

The multiplier effect. That's what Mykel Williams brings on the edge and Warren Brinson does on the interior. Their presence makes everyone else better. Williams played the most snaps he's played (38) since Missouri last season and responded with four quarterback pressures, including two sacks. Brinson played the most snaps he's played (41) since Auburn last season and was disruptive as well. Having those two healthy help make this defense what we saw last night and what many thought it could be coming into the season.

Not going to say I told you so...

The film showed Texas wasn't a strong run blocking team. The Longhorns only had 88 yards rushing and two carries over 10 yards, with one of those being Arch Manning's 21-yard scramble. The film showed Quinn Ewers was just okay from a clean pocket, when he wasn't blitzed and he wasn't a running threat. Those things usually equal disaster for the opposing offense. They did for Texas. In the 34 drop-backs he was NOT blitzed, Ewers had a 34.7 passing grade, five turnover-worthy plays and was sacked three times. It's why I liked the matchup for and picked the Bulldogs. Remember, the film doesn't lie.

Masked in the victory

The offense made the plays needed to win, but in no way played well. One 11-play, 89 yard drive when Texas had closed the gap to 23-15 was the only sustained success. The 23 first-half points were scored on that same number of yards, 89. The defense set the offense up for that success. Drops, interceptions, pass protection issues and an inability to consistently commit to the running game were littered thoughout.

About the officiating

Rarely do I get much into officiating. Bad calls usually go both ways and even themselves out. Players have to ultimately make plays to determine the outcome. I don't even blame them with targeting calls, because the specific rules related to that are garbage from the get go. However, when the game is not controlled by the officials is when there is a problem. The crowd and sidelines controlled the officials last night. That can't happen.

Still yet..