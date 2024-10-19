What just happened: Disrespected Dawgs defeat top-ranked Texas

Don't poke the bear. Or in this case, the bulldog. A lot of times in this sport, it's fair to expect the unexpected. Just about everyone thought Texas would come out and defeat Georgia, including many of us who work for this website. Yet Georgia's defense responded to the criticism with a statement victory, leading the Bulldogs to a 30-15 victory over Texas on the road. The win wasn't easy, especially on offense. The Bulldogs only compiled 283 total yards and was forced to punt the ball four times. But in true Georgia form, this game was won on the heels of the defense, which kept the Longhorns contained to 259 total yards. Georgia picked off quarterback Quinn Ewers once and forced and recovered three fumbles. Georgia quarterback Carson Beck also had a difficult outing, completing 23 of 41 passes for only 175 yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions. Offensively, the Bulldogs leaned on running back Trevor Etienne, who totaled 19 carries for 87 rushing yards and three touchdowns,.

What it means

Georgia once again positioned itself as the premier team to beat in college football. The crazy thing is if Georgia played Alabama a week later and not after both teams had a bye, the Bulldogs probably win that game. The Crimson Tide surprised the Bulldogs in the first half of that game and haven't been the same since the second half. Georgia won't jump to No. 1 due to the Alabama loss but its playoff positioning is excellent for the time being. All Georgia needs to do is keep winning to ensure a spot in the 12-team playoff.

A questions that needs answering

Can Georgia's defense maintain this level of play? Following games against Alabama and Mississippi State, the Georgia defense has been discussed at length at being a major problem for this year's team, at least compared to how strong the unit has been in recent years. Against Texas, this was the Georgia defense we've all been used. Georgia recorded seven sacks and forced four turnovers. The Bulldogs took down the No. 1 team in the nation thanks to a stellar defensive effort. Georgia's adjustments this week were executed to near perfection and it will obviously want to keep this level of play going moving forward.

Three important plays

Early sack fumble: With under three minutes to go in the first quarter, Daylen Everette sacked Ewers and forced a fumble. Georgia recovered and gave the offense the ball at the Texas 13-yard line. This set up the game's first touchdown from Etienne. Overturned pass interference penalty: Originally, officials called a pass interference penalty on an interception Beck threw in the third quarter that Jahdae Barron returned to the Georgia 9-yard line. After Texas fans delayed the game by throwing water bottles on the field, officials reversed the call and picked up the flag. Texas scored a touchdown two plays later to cut the game to 23-15, giving the Longhorns a ton of momentum. Fourth-down stop: Texas had an open receiver in the fourth quarter on a fourth-and-12 play. However, Georgia sent some pressure and forced Ewers to throw the ball early. The ball was completed, but because Ryan Wingo had to contort his body to make the grab, he fell before the first-down marker.

Grading Georgia

Offense: D I tend to err on the side of glass half full. These are college students after all, even if they're now being paid a lot more money than most people will see in a year. But my goodness, if the offense would have played just a below average game this would have been a blowout. That's why this grade is as low as it is. After the fifth drop, I stopped counting. Beck didn't play well yet again. But his receivers aren't helping him on the good throws and decisions he's making. If not for Etienne this grade would have been an F. Defense: A Again, if the offense was below average at best, the defense doesn't have much to worry about in the fourth quarter. Still, the defense was incredible. Jalon Walker had three sacks in the first half. Mykel Williams had a crucial sack fumble to stop a drive in the fourth quarter. Georgia's defense had a great game-plan designed to take away the big play and force Texas to earn every yard it got. Special teams: A Brett Thorson is the nation's best punter. There, I said it. He has every tool in his arsenal and will make an NFL team very happy. Georgia had a great one recently in Jake Camarda and Thorson is better. Peyton Woodring was also clutch, hitting three field goals in the game. Anthony Evans III also had a 19-yard punt return to the Texas 30-yard line that set up a field goal.

Season grades to date

Offense: B Defense: B+ Special teams: A