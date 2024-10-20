Postgame news and notes for win over Texas

Big night for Daylen Everette

AUSTIN, Texas – Georgia’s secondary hasn’t been consistent six games into the season. Fortunately for the Bulldogs, junior cornerback Daylen Everette helped make sure No. 7 bore little resemblance to those past performances. It was a game he won’t forget anytime soon. Everette’s fumble-forcing sack and subsequent interception led to 14 Georgia points, helping the Bulldogs shut down the top-ranked Longhorns, 30-15. “All week we practiced like we had a chip on our shoulder,” Everette said. “We just had to play the game like we practice daily.” Everette’s night did not start out the way he hoped. His pass interference penalty in the first quarter gave Texas an early first down before making up for the miscue with his second-quarter sack, knocking the ball loose from quarterback Quinn Ewers. Georgia would score a touchdown after the turnover for its first score. Later in the second quarter, his second-career interception set the Bulldogs up for a field goal. “He did some good things. But he also had some plays that he probably wished he could have over,” Smart said. “He had a pick that I thought should have been a pick six, but he caught the ball. So that's an accomplishment for us. But he did tackle well. Schumann helped those guys and did some good things to mix things up. And we changed some things up defensively that I think helped us.”

Smart on second-half kickoff, fourth-down failure in fourth quarter

Smart said the squib kick that Peyton Woodring attempted to start the second half was unintentional. The Longhorns would promptly drive down the field to regain the momentum. “Peyton missed the ball a little bit; we weren't trying to squib that,” said Smart, who did not apologize for going for it on fourth-and-1 from just inside his own 30 with 2:18 left to play. “What am I going to gain? Maybe 50 yards of field position versus winning the game? We're going to go for it every time,” Smart said. “Fourth-and-1 on the road to Texas to win the game, we're going to do it.”

Injury Update

The Bulldogs appeared to avoid major injuries as they look ahead to their bye week before taking on Florida. Right guard Tate Ratledge (knee) and defensive tackle Jordan Hall (stress fractures) dressed out but did not play. However, Dan Jackson and Joenel Aguero were both charged with targeting in the second half and will have to miss the first half of the next game against Florida.

This and that