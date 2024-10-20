Postgame news and notes for win over Texas

in other news
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's postgame comments
Watch the video of and read the transcript to Kirby Smart's postgame press conference after Georgia's win at Texas.
PHOTOS: Georgia upsets No.1 Texas in Austin
Scenes from Georgia's 30-15 win over Texas on Oct. 19, 2024, in Austin, Texas.
UPDATE LIVE In-Game Thread (vs. Texas)
Follow along our LIVE In-Game Thread of Georgia at Texas... Inside!
Georgia injury tracker for Texas week - 10:10 ET UPDATE
UGASports has the latest on Georgia's injuries heading into the Texas game.
Live from Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
AUSTIN, Texas - We're live from Texas as No. 5 Georgia takes on the top-ranked Texas Longhorns.
Big night for Daylen Everette
AUSTIN, Texas – Georgia’s secondary hasn’t been consistent six games into the season.
Fortunately for the Bulldogs, junior cornerback Daylen Everette helped make sure No. 7 bore little resemblance to those past performances.
It was a game he won’t forget anytime soon.
Everette’s fumble-forcing sack and subsequent interception led to 14 Georgia points, helping the Bulldogs shut down the top-ranked Longhorns, 30-15.
“All week we practiced like we had a chip on our shoulder,” Everette said. “We just had to play the game like we practice daily.”
Everette’s night did not start out the way he hoped.
His pass interference penalty in the first quarter gave Texas an early first down before making up for the miscue with his second-quarter sack, knocking the ball loose from quarterback Quinn Ewers.
Georgia would score a touchdown after the turnover for its first score. Later in the second quarter, his second-career interception set the Bulldogs up for a field goal.
“He did some good things. But he also had some plays that he probably wished he could have over,” Smart said. “He had a pick that I thought should have been a pick six, but he caught the ball. So that's an accomplishment for us. But he did tackle well. Schumann helped those guys and did some good things to mix things up. And we changed some things up defensively that I think helped us.”
Smart on second-half kickoff, fourth-down failure in fourth quarter
Smart said the squib kick that Peyton Woodring attempted to start the second half was unintentional.
The Longhorns would promptly drive down the field to regain the momentum.
“Peyton missed the ball a little bit; we weren't trying to squib that,” said Smart, who did not apologize for going for it on fourth-and-1 from just inside his own 30 with 2:18 left to play.
“What am I going to gain? Maybe 50 yards of field position versus winning the game? We're going to go for it every time,” Smart said. “Fourth-and-1 on the road to Texas to win the game, we're going to do it.”
Injury Update
The Bulldogs appeared to avoid major injuries as they look ahead to their bye week before taking on Florida.
Right guard Tate Ratledge (knee) and defensive tackle Jordan Hall (stress fractures) dressed out but did not play.
However, Dan Jackson and Joenel Aguero were both charged with targeting in the second half and will have to miss the first half of the next game against Florida.
This and that
…Before the game, Texas representatives presented Smart with a black cowboy hat and a set of spurs.
...Georgia Governor Brian Kemp attended the game.
…Former Bulldogs and Houston Texan Kamari Lassiter attended the game.
…Smart joined a select group of head coaches who have been among the fastest to reach the century victory mark in their career as he reached 100 wins tonight in just 117 games with the road win over No. 1 Texas. That ranks tied for fifth fastest with Knute Rockne (100-12-5 at Notre Dame) and Chris Petersen (100-17) with Boise State and Washington.
…With the 30-15 victory, No. 5 Georgia has now won 45 of its past 46 games including 31 of its past 32 SEC regular season games. The Bulldogs are 52-3 in their last 55 games. With the latest victory, Georgia’s 2024 senior class improves to 48-3 overall and 42-1 in the regular season. Georgia notched its second win in the UT series with the Longhorns still holding a 4-2 edge.
…Georgia improved to 4-5 in school history versus the top-ranked team and is now 3-1 under Smart. The game marked the first time that the Bulldogs faced a No. 1 team in a true road game.
…Georgia held top-ranked Texas to 15 points and 259 yards of total offense on 76 plays as it was two-for-15 on third down conversions Coming into the game, Texas ranked seventh nationally in scoring offense at 43.2 points per game. The Longhorns finished 0-for-7 on third down conversions in the first half.
…At the half, Texas was shutout on just 38 yards of total offense (2-rushing, 36-passing) on 34 plays with a season-high five sacks. It’s the third time this year that the Bulldogs posted a first-half shutout, doing it against No. 14 Clemson in Atlanta and versus Tennessee Tech in Athens.
…Georgia’s leading tacklers were junior Jalon Walker with eight tackles, including three sacks. He has a team-best 4.5 sacks on the year. The three sacks tied for the most in a game in the Smart era, last done by Channing Tindall at Tennessee in 2021.
…Everette had seven stops. Damon Wilson had a sack, forced fumble that was recovered by Walker at the Texas 30. Junior Mykel Williams added a sack in the 2nd half to give him four on the season.
…Georgia finished the game with 283 yards on 71 plays, including going six-of-17 on third downs and 1-for-2 with a TD on fourth downs.
…Entering Saturday's game In the red zone, Texas ranked second nationally, allowing only seven trips and just one touchdown. In the first half, Georgia was three-for-four (two touchdowns rushing, 33-yard field goal, one interception) in the red zone and ended the night four-of-five with three touchdowns.
…Georgia capitalized on a sack/forced fumble recovery to give it the ball on the Texas 13-yard line. It led to a touchdown, going four plays in 1:35 on a two-yard score by Trevor Etienne for a 7-0 advantage.
…Georgia built a 10-0 lead with 10:46 left in the first half on a 33-yard field goal by sophomore Peyton Woodring.
…Following an interception by Everette to give the Bulldogs the ball at the Tennessee 34, Georgia turned it into a touchdown, capped by a 15-yard run by Etienne and a 17-0 edge.
…Georgia made it 20-0 after a 48-yard field goal by Woodring with 4:43 left, and he made a 44-yard to end the first half for a 23-0 edge.
…On fourth-and-goal from the 1, Etienne scored to put the Bulldogs up 30-14 after the PAT. The Bulldogs are now 11-for-12 on the year on fourth down conversions including making their last 10 attempts. Coming in tonight, Georgia ranked fourth nationally in fourth Down Conversions at 91%. Georgia finished 1-for-2 on 4th downs tonight..
…Eight different Bulldogs had a catch tonight with the leading receivers in senior Arian Smith (6-for-32) Dominic Lovett (4-for-35) and Trevor Etienne (3-for-23).
….Woodring tallied 13 points on four PATs and field goals of 33, 44, and 48 yards plus handled kickoffs.
…Junior punter Brett Thorson averaged 54 yards on four punts with two returned for minus nine yards. Georgia has not allowed a positive yard on a return this year.
...Sophomore Anthony Evans had two punt returns for 21 yards.
