Reversed call perplexes Smart

WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's postgame comments
Watch the video of and read the transcript to Kirby Smart's postgame press conference after Georgia's win at Texas.
PHOTOS: Georgia upsets No.1 Texas in Austin
Scenes from Georgia's 30-15 win over Texas on Oct. 19, 2024, in Austin, Texas.
UPDATE LIVE In-Game Thread (vs. Texas)
Follow along our LIVE In-Game Thread of Georgia at Texas... Inside!
Georgia injury tracker for Texas week - 10:10 ET UPDATE
UGASports has the latest on Georgia's injuries heading into the Texas game.
Live from Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
AUSTIN, Texas - We're live from Texas as No. 5 Georgia takes on the top-ranked Texas Longhorns.
AUSTIN, Texas – Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was not happy regarding the reversed pass interference call in the third quarter of Saturday’s 30-15 win over top-ranked Texas.
The play Smart referred to took place in the third quarter Jahdae Barron was called for an offensive personal foul, bringing a deluge of plastic bottles and cans onto the field.
During the delay, the officials changed their minds, reversing the call and giving Texas the ball at the 8.
“Yeah, he (head referee Matt Loeffler) just said the guy (side judge) got it wrong. The guy called it on the wrong guy, which it took him a long time to realize that,” Smart said. “It’s one of those things that I don't know what I'm allowed to say and not say. So, I won't comment because I want to respect the wishes of the SEC office.”
The SEC office later released a statement regarding the play:
'With 3:12 to play in the third quarter of the Georgia at Texas game, Texas intercepted a pass at the Texas 46-yard line and returned it to the Texas 9-yard line. Texas was flagged for committing defensive pass interference on the play which resulted in Georgia maintaining the ball with a first down.
The game officials gathered to discuss the play, which is permitted to ensure the proper penalty is enforced, at which time the calling official reported that he erred, and a foul should not have been called for defensive pass interference. Consequently, Texas was awarded the ball at the Texas 9-yard line.
While the original evaluation and assessment of the penalty were not properly executed, it is unacceptable to have debris thrown on the field at any time.
The disruption of the game due to debris being thrown onto the field will be reviewed by the Conference office related to SEC sportsmanship policies and procedures."
Athletic director Josh Brooks later issued a statement of his own via X.
Smart was not pleased with the officials whatsoever.
In his post-game on-field interview, Smart told Holly Rowe, “They tried to rob us with calls in this place.”
That wasn’t all he had to say.
In his post-game press conference, Smart said “I will say that now we've set a precedent that if you throw a bunch of stuff on the field and endanger athletes, that you've got a chance to get your call reversed.
“That's unfortunate because to me, that's dangerous. That's not what we want. That's not criticizing officials. That's what happened.”
Texas would ultimately score to cut the lead to 23-15, but the Bulldogs would not be deterred, answering with a touchdown if their own to go back up 30-15.
“I feel like we were composed,” linebacker Jalon Walker said. “Of course, there's crazy moments that happen. As much as our composure matters, we all reached for the finish and made it.”
Smart said he wasn’t surprised that his Bulldogs were able to bounce back.
“I knew, I knew, I knew in Alabama, I knew there was going to be no flinch,” Smart said. “We're not backing down, it doesn't mean that we're going guarantee a win or anything, but we’re not going to flinch.”
