Reversed call perplexes Smart

AUSTIN, Texas – Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was not happy regarding the reversed pass interference call in the third quarter of Saturday’s 30-15 win over top-ranked Texas.

The play Smart referred to took place in the third quarter Jahdae Barron was called for an offensive personal foul, bringing a deluge of plastic bottles and cans onto the field.

During the delay, the officials changed their minds, reversing the call and giving Texas the ball at the 8.

“Yeah, he (head referee Matt Loeffler) just said the guy (side judge) got it wrong. The guy called it on the wrong guy, which it took him a long time to realize that,” Smart said. “It’s one of those things that I don't know what I'm allowed to say and not say. So, I won't comment because I want to respect the wishes of the SEC office.”

The SEC office later released a statement regarding the play:

Statement from SEC Office:

'With 3:12 to play in the third quarter of the Georgia at Texas game, Texas intercepted a pass at the Texas 46-yard line and returned it to the Texas 9-yard line. Texas was flagged for committing defensive pass interference on the play which resulted in Georgia maintaining the ball with a first down.

The game officials gathered to discuss the play, which is permitted to ensure the proper penalty is enforced, at which time the calling official reported that he erred, and a foul should not have been called for defensive pass interference. Consequently, Texas was awarded the ball at the Texas 9-yard line.

While the original evaluation and assessment of the penalty were not properly executed, it is unacceptable to have debris thrown on the field at any time.

The disruption of the game due to debris being thrown onto the field will be reviewed by the Conference office related to SEC sportsmanship policies and procedures."

Athletic director Josh Brooks later issued a statement of his own via X.