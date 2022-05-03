Anselem ready to help turn basketball program around

In an interview with UGASports, Anselem talked about his journey and how he’s excited about the opportunity he has with the Bulldogs and first-year coach Mike White . “I went to numerous basketball camps in Lagos. For instance, Basketball Without Borders,” Anselem said. “These camps do a very good job of helping kids back home with dreams of playing basketball in the states come true. I was a participant in a camp like this year’s back, and I’m glad of how basketball has brought me today.”

Although he grew up in Lagos, Nigeria, a country where soccer is king, basketball was Anselem’s love.

Frank Anselem’s journey to Athens did not just start at Syracuse University, where he played his first two years of college basketball before transferring to Georgia over the weekend.

“I will do everything in my power to turning the program around.”

Anselem’s American journey began nearly seven years ago when he moved to Atlanta. There, he played for Westlake High before transferring to Prolific Prep in California, one of the nation’s top prep schools.

It was there that Anselem’s basketball skill began to blossom.

A one-time LSU commit, Anselem racked up over 20 offers, including one from Georgia and former head coach Tom Crean before settling on Syracuse.

“I considered the University of Georgia and even unofficially visited, but things didn’t go according to plan,” Anselem said. “I ended up committing to Syracuse.”

But after two years, Anselem was ready for a change.

After appearing in just four games as freshman, the 6-10 Anselem became the key backup for center Jesse Edwards. After Edwards broke his wrist late in the season, Anselem started six of the Orangemen’s final nine games. In those six games, Anselem averaged 7.6 rebounds, including a career-tying 15-rebound effort against Florida State in the ACC Tournament. He also scored a career-high nine points.

“I stayed mentally ready throughout the course of the season, so when Jesse went down, even though it was unfortunate for the team, I was glad I was able to contribute towards helping the team achieve our goals,” Anselem said. “I always give it my all no matter the situation, so when Jesse went down, I felt like I had to prove to my teammates that they could trust me and the performances I had made them believe in me.”

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim spoke about Anselem recently.

“(Anselem) did a good job for us. I’m happy for him,” Boeheim told Syracuse.com. “In today’s world, everybody wants to be a starter, and we’ve seen in the past when guys leave here and go someplace, they don’t start. In some cases, they play less than they do here. But that’s just the world we live in. Five or six players left from several programs this year. If you’re not a starter or key guy, you’re probably going to leave.”

Mike White and the Bulldogs certainly are not complaining. Georgia coaches feel Anselem, who has three years of eligibility remaining, will be the perfect complement to the returning Braelen Bridges.

Anselem said he’s excited about helping White secure his vision of finally getting the Bulldog basketball program on track.

“I think he has the track record to support his vision from his days at Florida, and if there’s anyone that can turn around a program like UGA basketball in little to no time,” he said. “I believe Coach White is the right man for the job.”

Anselem is the second native of Lagos, Nigeria to play for the Bulldogs in recent years. Fellow Nigerian Derek Ogbeide played with Georgia from 2016-2019 and is currently playing professionally in Turkey.

Although the two are not acquainted, Anselem said his familiarity with the campus and the university was a big reason he decided to come “home.”

“I went to high school in Atlanta for a couple of years and have visited the campus multiple times, so Georgia is like home to me,” Anselem said. “I also have a great support system down South, so being around family again was very important.”

Anselem’s most recent visit came two weeks ago, when White and his staff played host to his official. In addition to Georgia, Georgetown, LSU, SMU, and Kennesaw State also earned his consideration. Georgetown was the only school he visited besides Georgia.

“I think right now, people consider Georgia a football powerhouse, but my biggest takeaway is fans of UGA sports would also like to see other sports teams become powerhouses in the SEC,” he said. “I will do everything in my power to turning the program around.”