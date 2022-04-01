Justin Hill excited to be a Bulldog

Although he enjoyed the two years he played at Longwood, new Georgia basketball commit Justin Hill said he always wondered how he’d do playing for a larger school.

But it wasn’t until a solid performance against Tennessee in the opening round of this year’s NCAA Tournament that the point guard decided to take the plunge.

In that game, Hill led the Lancers (26-8) with a team-high 13 points, which fell right in line with his season average of 14.2 in 33 games.

“It was probably after the last game,” Hill said in a telephone interview with UGASports. “I felt I'd done what I needed to do here, and I wanted to see what some other options would look like.”

There was no shortage of suiters.

Hill laughed that he had somewhere between 20 and 30 schools make contact after putting his name in the NCAA transfer portal. He finally settled on a final four of Georgia, Oklahoma, Kansas State, and Cal, before making his commitment to the Bulldogs Friday afternoon.

“I thought I should have done more,” Hill said of his game against the Vols. “I’ve always thought I could play at that level. I think that proved it a little bit, but I feel like I have more to bring to the table.”

As a rising junior, Hill said he’s anxious to fit in with his new team.

“Since I’m one of the older guys, a junior, I’m going to try and bring more leadership, maybe some confidence,” Hill said. “Whatever they need me to do, I think I’ll be able to do it.”

According to Hill, White reached out shortly after he got the Georgia job. When he did, Hill’s interest was immediately piqued.

“With the new coaching staff, their history with the point guards. I just felt it was the perfect situation for me,” said Hill, who plans to speak later with White about when he’ll ultimately arrive on campus in Athens.

“I watched a lot of Florida games this year and I liked what I saw. He (White) looks like a good coach and from what people told me,” Hill said. “I asked around and things like that. He caught my eye.”

He’s excited about getting his Bulldog career underway.

“I’m looking forward to just playing in that environment. (Georgia) fans look like some of the best fans in the whole nation,” Hill said. “Playing in that environment, playing under a good coaching staff, knowing the good guards who have been there before—I’m going to bring my best day in and day out.”