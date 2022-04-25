Challenge of helping build program appealed to "MA"

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is aware that Georgia’s basketball program has not exactly been blessed with a history of recent success.

However, it’s the challenge of helping new head coach Mike White establish a new winning tradition that appealed to the former Oklahoma State player enough to commit to the Bulldogs on Monday.

“Georgia just won the national championship in football, and I know the fans there are wishing for a basketball team they can be proud of,” Moncrieffe said in a telephone interview with UGASports. “That was something that was really enticing to me, and taking on that challenge, to make Georgia basketball relevant and competitive to compete for championships.”

At an athletic 6-foot-7 and 215 pounds, Moncrieffe, "MA" for short, is ready to be just the sort of spark to help White accomplish those goals.

“(Fans) are going to be getting energy every night,” he said. “They’ll be getting a ton of energy, rebounds, playing hard, dunks, athleticism, pushing the break. I’m going to bring a fun style of play, an energetic style of play into that arena.”

The decision apparently was an easy one.

Moncrieffe visited Georgia on April 17 along with Bradley’s Terry Roberts and Syracuse’s Frank Anselem.

Roberts committed less than a week later, while the Bulldogs are still hoping to hear from Anselem soon.

“I really loved the energy on the campus. The people were great; everyone was welcoming, just saying hi,” Moncrieffe said. “I just connected with him (White). instantly, we both kind of had a similar vision of how I can affect this team and how he can develop me into the player I want to become.”