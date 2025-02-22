An opportunity for Chauncey Bowens

As we resume our series looking at some key players to watch this spring, the next one on our list may surprise you. Nevertheless, this spring qualifies as a big opportunity for redshirt freshman running back Chauncey Bowens. Roderick and Branson Robinson are recovering from their respective late-season injuries. Bowens will now have a chance to truly show coaches what he’s capable of as coaches want to know they have someone to count on behind Nate Frazier for 2025. As a true freshman, Bowens did not receive many opportunities during the season but flashed during practice. If he can stay healthy, he’ll have a chance to move up the depth chart and perhaps play a bigger role than many anticipate sitting here today.

Chauncey Bowens has a opportunity this spring to make an impact at running back. (Photo by UGA Sports Communication)

Chauncey Bowens

Position – Running Back Height – 5-11 Weight – 225 2025 Class – Redshirt Freshman

Why Is He Key?

We touched on this a little bit above. As talented as Roderick and Branson Robinson may be, neither has proven they can stay healthy. The last two seasons have seen both players miss significant time on the field. Nate Frazier cannot handle the running back load alone. The Bulldogs need to have a dependable No. 2 and Bowens has an opportunity this spring to show he can handle the job. At 225 pounds, Bowens would give the Bulldogs a different look at the position with his ability to pick up tough inside yardage. Bowens could rise in the depth chart if he stays healthy and be a key part of the backfield come fall.

Career Highlights

Bowens kept his redshirt after playing in just four games, with one coming in Georgia’s win over UMass. In that game, Bowens showed what he was capable of, rushing five times for 31 yards. Bowens has been at Georgia for over a year, having arrived as an early enrollee this time a season ago. In high school, Rivals ranked him as the 7th-best running back prospect in the country after rushing for over 3,000 yards and scoring 33 touchdowns for the Benjamin School in Florida.

What To Expect

Again, a lot will depend on the health of the Robinsons, but the guess here is that Bowens is going to see an uptick in opportunities no matter what their status is. Smart complemented Bowens several times during the season, which at least should indicate that Georgia’s head coach is pleased with the work ethic of his player. Although Bowens has better speed than you might take him for, at 225 pounds he’s shown the knack for picking up tough inside yardage. That’s an area where the Bulldogs’ offense could use a boost. Providing he stays healthy, Bowens can be an important part of the offense this fall.

