Brown bounces back in Game 1 win

Georgia debuted its new and improved Foley Field in Game 1 of a doubleheader Friday afternoon with a 9-3 win over the University of Illinois-Chicago.

Ohio State transfer Zach Brown (1-1) was the story for the Bulldogs.

After allowing six earned runs in just a third of an inning against UNC-Wilmington, Brown relieved starter Charlie Goldstein in the second and the results were much different.

The first two UIC batters reached on hits, leading to the Flames' first run. Brown allowed little else from there.

Of the next 13 batters, only one reached base via a walk with Brown striking out seven batters.

Goldstein also impressed as he continues to come back from offseason internal brace surgery on his left elbow.

For the second straight week, the graduate went a predetermined one inning, striking out two before giving way to Brown. Goldstein also tossed a perfect inning with one strikeout in his debut last week against Quinnipiac.

Offensively, Slate Alford led Georgia’s 10-hit attack by going a career-best 4-for-4 with three RBI on a bases-clearing triple in the second.

Robbie Burnett also had a pair of hits, including a seventh-inning home run. Burnett and Devin Obee drove in two runs each.

Paul Farley, Collin Caldwell, and Eric Hammond followed Brown and closed out the game by scattering five hits over the final four innings. Georgia pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts.

