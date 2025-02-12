Key players to watch in spring: Christen Miller

As we continue our winter series on key players to watch this spring, let’s move on to defense. Junior defensive lineman Christen Miller will have a lot on his shoulders. For the first time in several seasons, Georgia’s defensive front will feature many inexperienced players, with Nazir Stackhouse, Mykel Williams, Warren Brinson, and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins moving on to the NFL. Miller is now one of the more experienced members of Georgia’s defensive front, having played in 28 career games, including 10 starts last year. For more on Miller:

Christen Miller's experience will be key for Georgia's defensive line. (Photo by UGA Sports Communication)

Advertisement

Christen Miller

Position: Defensive Tackle 2025 Class: Redshirt Junior Height: 6-4 Weight: 305 pounds

Why Is He Key?

We discussed this above, but Miller is crucial because the Bulldogs' defensive line will be so young. In fact, of all Georgia’s defensive linemen, Miller is the only one in the position room with a college start to his name. Although there’s talent around him, position coach Tray Scott will lean on Miller to show the way to the team’s younger members. Miller will also have to embrace that responsibility, lead the group, and keep them on the right track.

Career Highlights

Miller was all set to enter the transfer portal last April following spring practice. Bulldog coaches are glad he changed his mind. In 12 games last year, Miller started 10, finishing the season with 22 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for losses. His 16 quarterback hurries were second among Bulldog defensive interior linemen, behind the 22 posted by Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins. Three of his hurries came in Georgia’s win over Tennessee.

What To Expect

Georgia doesn’t pigeonhole its defensive linemen and won’t with Miller, despite having started 10 games last year at defensive tackle. He toyed with the idea of joining the NFL before deciding to return, knowing that another year could help him hone his still-developing skills. His ability to stuff the run and flashes of being a good interior pass rusher helps keep Miller on the field. With even more consistency, it’s not hard to project him becoming one of the better defensive linemen in the SEC.

From Earlier