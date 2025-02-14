Key players to watch in spring: Earnest Greene III

We resume our series by examining the offensive line, which includes some key players to watch this spring. For redshirt junior Earnest Greene III, he just wants to stay healthy. A former All-American freshman, Greene’s second season as the starter at left tackle were hampered by various injuries throughout the year. Although he made no excuses, the effects were easy to see, and ultimately, he missed three games during the year. If healthy, Greene has shown he can be a key piece of the offensive line. That’s what the Bulldogs are banking on. For more on Greene:

Earnest Greene III looks to stay healthy for the Bulldogs in 2025. (Photo by Conor Dillon/UGA Sports Communications)

Earnest Greene III

Position: Offensive Line Height: 6-4 Weight: 320 pounds 2025 Class: Redshirt Junior

Why Is He Key?

Experience is the easy answer here. Unlike previous seasons, Georgia does not have a ton of offensive linemen with actual playing experience. Although the talent is there, much of it is unproven, making players like Greene invaluable for position coach Stacy Searels. With 23 career starts, Greene is easily Georgia’s most-tenured lineman from a games-played standpoint, with most of his work coming at left tackle. However, Green can slide over to right tackle and play guard also.

Career Highlights

After redshirting in 2022, Greene earned several postseason honors after starting all 14 games at left tackle in 2023. The California native earned a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team, along with Freshman All-American honors by the Athletic. His sophomore did not go quite as smoothly, largely due to injuries, including one to his shoulder. Before the injuries, Greene was tabbed to the Coaches Preseason All-SEC Third Team.

What To Expect

Greene should be healthy once spring practice begins. Still, he offers no excuses for his second season despite the injuries that he easily could have blamed. “It’s football. You know, nick-nack stuff. Everybody has them,” Greene said after the Sugar Bowl. “But you know, some of them just linger so I’m looking forward to reassessing and getting my body right.” As long as he’s healthy, Greene is all but assured of being one of the starters on the offensive line. Although the question is where. A return to left tackle seems to be the most likely option, although the Bulldogs could consider leaving Monroe Freeling there after he took over for Greene in the final five games of the year. If so, Greene could move over to right tackle, or perhaps play guard. Either way, Greene will be on the field.

