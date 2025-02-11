Key players to watch in spring: Dillon Bell

The start of spring practice is a month away, but it’s never too early to start looking ahead. We can focus on the players who need to have a strong camp or who need to fill a hole in the Bulldogs' depth chart There’s never a shortage to choose from, but this year, that seems to be particularly true, given the many openings on both sides of the ball. Let’s get the ball rolling:

Georgia coaches are expecting Dillon Bell to be a key part of the wide receiver room. (Photo by UGA Sports Communication)

Dillon Bell

Position: Wide Receiver 2025 Class: Senior Height: 6-1 Weight: 210

Why is he key?

Bell will be one of Georgia's most experienced wide receivers. Along with Cole Speer, he’s been in the Bulldog program the longest. That familiarity will be important as the Bulldogs’ receiving room will consist primarily of young players or transfers from other schools. Bell’s ability to double as a running back on receiver sweeps makes him an intriguing and important option.

Career highlights

Bell has played 42 career games for the Bulldogs, making 24 starters. Each year, his numbers have improved. After catching 20 passes for 180 yards as a true freshman, those numbers jumped to 29-355 in 2023 and 43-446 last fall. His best game came against Tennessee Tech when he rushed for a touchdown and caught a touchdown for the second time in his career.

What to expect