The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Next linemen up

Here is the May 14 edition of The Daily Recap.

Where Georgia turns on the offensive line

For multiple weeks leading into Tuesday, Georgia seemingly sat in a prime position for Jackson Cantwell. As it goes in recruiting, it's never over until it's over. In a late twist, Cantwell committed to Miami, forcing Georgia to now look elsewhere up front.

One potential target is Carter Scruggs, 6-foot-6 and 290-pound offensive tackle from Leesburg, Virgina. Jed May gave the latest on Scruggs and four other potential targets.

"Scurggs last visited Athens on February 1. That visit sent the Bulldogs shooting up his list, prompting an official visit set for June 20-22," May wrote. "Georgia still seems to be behind some other schools such as Clemson, Michigan, and Penn State. But increased pressure in the wake of Cantwell's decision could improve Georgia's position."

'Big on relationships'

Four-star edge rusher Zavion Griffin-Haynes explained what's important to him in his recruitment.

"Shoot, I'm just big on relationships, and those schools have been doing a great job, just keeping up with me, keeping up with my family, and just keeping up on me, and just checking up on me," Griffin-Haynes said.

Griffin-Haynes said that he and outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe have developed a strong rapport, which has helped the Bulldogs' standing.

"It's a great feeling. We have established a great relationship," Griffin-Haynes said. "So once we just keep building this relationship, he's a great guy. So he has a lot planned for me, if I go there, so he knows it's going great."

Latest on Dandridge

Receiver Craig Dandridge said Georgia has turned things up a notch in his recruitment.

"They made it clear that not a lot of people are out there," Dandridge said. "If they're in the house, that makes it clear that they want you. They're not out at everybody's house if they don't see potential in you. But what stood out to me was that they never told me it was going to be easy. They always told me that Georgia is going to be one of the hardest things, that if I commit, it’s going to be the hardest thing I've ever had to do."

Dandridge added what receivers coach James Coley has told him about his game.

"He likes my versatility and how athletic I am," Dandridge said. "It allows me to play on the outside in the slot with my height. I'm not just a slot guy. I'm not just a wideout with my speed. I can go to the slot, run different routes."

New look at safety

With Malaki Starks and Dan Jackson off to the NFL, Georgia will look significantly different at safety in 2025.

"KJ Bolden had a strong debut, earning Freshman All-SEC honors and living up to just about every expectation one could have for a former five-star playing his first year of college ball," Anthony Dasher wrote. "JaCorey Thomas doesn’t get much love, but he’s the safety who has been around the program the longest, while Joenel Aguero is back and is being counted on to further assert himself at star.

"But as far as returnees, that’s about it. Chris Peal placed his name in the transfer portal, but thankfully, Kyron Jones stuck around and is coming off an excellent spring. The plan is now for Jones to see a lot of work at star, but he can also play safety. Then there are the newcomers. Three of them – Zion Branch from USC, Adrian Maddox from UAB, and Jaden Harris from Miami – bring needed experience to the room.

"Although it remains to be seen how much they will play, Georgia's lack of depth suggests the entire trio will play a huge role this fall."

