Stars at star

Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann explained just how important the star position has become over the past decade in football.

With offenses, both in college and the NFL, continuing to open up and spread the field, the need for the slot defensive back has become increasingly important. The nickel defense is used more than the base package these days, with teams seeking highly talented defensive backs who specialize in this role.

Georgia found just that in Javon Bullard, who was the defensive MVP in both the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Twenty years ago, a nickel defender may have been a third corner who saw the field on third downs or late-game passing situations. These days, nickel defenders are recruited to do just that in college and drafted for that specific position in the NFL.

“Now, when you look at, you know, 80 percent of the NFL is playing nickel defense because you have to match up to all the 11 personnel and the slot receivers,” Schumann said. “That's carried over to college football and the way the game's played.”

Schumann went on to state all of the qualities a star defender must do at the position.

“What those guys have to do to be successful is they have to be able to impact the game as a blitzer, right?” Schumann said. “Javon and Tykee (Smith) have done a great job of that.

“When they go to the perimeter screen game, they have to be able to hold up out there, which a lot of that, you're right, those guys aren't the guys with the most height, bulk, length. But what they do have is the tenacity and competitive toughness and leverage to be able to … if they strike people the right way, they get under them and play with good discipline and toughness, they can still leverage the ball on the perimeter.

“They’ve got to be able to win in man-to-man coverage at the end of the day because slot receivers are so good. Slot receivers are not where you put your third best option now,” Schumann said. “In some offenses, slot receiver is the first- or second-best option. So, you have to be able to win there. And it's a really unique position.”

Bell rang true as a freshman

Receiver Dillon Bell earned a lot of early playing time this past season, setting himself for what could be a sophomore leap in 2023.

However, Bell noted that it wasn't easy when he first got to campus. A lot of that had to do with the fact he was not an early-enrollee and received a rude awakening over the summer during workouts.

“Summer workouts. I won’t lie, I almost cried one time. It was a struggle,” Bell said. “My eyes just started getting watery, and I was like, dang. But yeah, it was in the weight room when I realized that yeah, this was for real.”

Spotlighting Aguero

Anthony Dasher put the spotlight on safety Joenel Aguero, who is one of 14 freshmen who enrolled early.

"Although the Bulldogs have some depth returning, there’s still not as much as Kirby Smart would like, and a strong spring could certainly put Aguero in a strong position for early playing time next fall," Dasher wrote. "With the job Malaki Starks was able to do as a freshman, Bulldog coaches have already proven their willingness to place a freshman in the line of battle early.

"With Starks back at free safety, Aguero should compete with JaCorey Thomas and David Daniel-Sisavanh to be the starter at strongside. However, due to his aforementioned versatility, he could get some looks at star. Smart wants his defensive backs to play more than one position, and Aguero should feel right at home wherever he lines up."

Hoops upset Kentucky

Following a tumultuous slide, the Georgia men's basketball team got back in the win column with an upset 75-68 victory over Kentucky.

“Team feel is a real thing, and today I think we came with a different type of feel, a different kind of energy when we walked into shoot-around,” junior guard Kario Oquendo said. “We just need to learn to keep that type of energy in every single game and not just a game that we’re hyped up for.”

Projected depth chart

Dasher took an early look at how he sees the Georgia football depth chart at the present time.

For now, Dasher has Carson Beck as the team's first-string quarterback with the others competing for the backup job. He also has Earnest Greene positioned at first-team left tackle.

Bulldogs at the combine

Georgia will see 12 players from the 2022 team participate at this year's NFL combine.

Those players are quarterback Stetson Bennett, defensive tackle Jalen Carter, tight end Darnell Washington, cornerback Kelee Ringo, offensive tackle Broderick Jones, offensive tackle Warren McClendon, running back Kenny McIntosh, wide receiver Kearis Jackson, kicker Jack Podlesny, safety Christopher Smith, linebacker Robert Beal Jr., and linebacker Nolan Smith.

This is only two short of the 14 former Georgia players who participated at last year's NFL combine.

