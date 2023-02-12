Because he was not an early enrollee, wide receiver Dillon Bell’s adjustment to life as a Georgia Bulldog came a little later in the game than most.

It wasn’t easy.

When summer workouts with strength coach Scott Sinclair are among your first exposures to college life, well, it can be more than a little tough.

“Summer workouts. I won’t lie, I almost cried one time. It was a struggle,” Bell said. “My eyes just started getting watery, and I was like, dang. But yeah, it was in the weight room when I realized that yeah, this was for real.”

Fortunately for Bell, what was tough made him stronger, and after making it through summer strength and conditioning drills, he was able to focus on what it took to become a contributor in the wide receiver room.

His season-ending stats were certainly respectable enough for a first-year player. Bell played in all 15 games, catching 20 passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns, including one in the SEC Championship victory over LSU.

“I started out trying to get some confidence, knowing that you’re playing on a bigger stage,” Bell said. “I was a little nervous. But then I saw I could help this team win, so gaining that confidence helped me out a lot.”