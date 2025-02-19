Georgia Baseball News and Notes

Georgia pitcher Brian Curley was the talk of social media after his tongue-wagging strikeout to end Tuesday’s game against Kennesaw State, a game won by the Bulldogs, 6-4. The video – posted originally by UGA’s social media team - went viral. Much of it was laughter, from folks who thought it was funny. Others, not so much. For those who weren’t there, Curley’s exploits were the capper to what had been a very chippy game between the two in-state rivals, with players on both sides chirping back and forth to one another. While Bulldog skipper Wes Johnson appreciates the energy, he’s asked Curley to tone it down. “Everybody's got their things. I've already talked to Brian about it, so yeah. I'm just like, Brian, come on man, there's a line in the sand, let's not cross it.”

Graduate outfielder Devin Obee acknowledged it’s easy for players to get carried away, especially in games like Tuesday night where emotions were already running high. “It's definitely a fine line, we got a lot of competitors on this team,” the Duke transfer said. “But for me, I love the competitiveness. I'd rather be competitive instead of soft and letting things go. But at the end of the day, we've been talking about it and just being able to control it and just being able to have control of the competitiveness. We need to be keeping the energy on us instead of other teams.” Johnson certainly did not mind the energy, either. Ironically, it seemed to take Georgia’s head coach being ejected arguing a batter’s count violation by freshman Bryce Clavon to get the Bulldogs going. The Bulldogs trailed 4-2 at the time before rallying with four runs over the final three innings to pull out the 6-4 win. “We knew they were going to come at us,” Johnson said. “We came out a little flat, and yeah, we needed something to get going. Then it got pretty chippy and so forth and so on. So yeah those kinds of things come out in games like that.” However, Johnson did not admit he intentionally got himself thrown out to help spark his team. “Even at that point, wasn't trying to get tossed, I was just pretty upset with a few things, you know?” Johnson said. “They didn't have replay, right? I thought the first, I don't think now, I've gone back and watched the first play of the game, the young man was out. (Nolan) McCarthy, he's running to first on his hit; he was safe but got called out. I was like what are you trying to do? I know there was no replay, so things were just kind of building at that point.”

Thursday's home opener scratched; doubleheader set for Friday

Expected cold weather has Georgia postponing Thursday’s scheduled opener and the Bulldogs will now host visiting University of Illinois-Chicago in a doubleheader starting Friday at 1. The Bulldogs (4-1) and UIC will play again on Saturday at 2 and Sunday morning at 11 a.m.

Obee on choosing Georgia

Devin Obee – who has two early home runs for the Bulldogs – said Georgia was an easy choice coming out of the NCAA transfer portal from Duke. “I graduated early and entered the transfer portal,” said Obee, who was the MVP of last year’s ACC Tournament. “There were a couple of different places, but it was either Tennessee or Georgia.” One visit to Athens and he was hooked. “I took one visit, and I was like, I'm going to Georgia,” Obee said. “(The stadium) was sold out. I love the coaches, love the program, I love these guys. I made the best decision of my life.”

McCarthy was taken out for precautionary reasons

Johnson said center fielder Nolan McCarthy is fine after diving in his attempt to make a catch in the sixth inning Tuesday night against Kennesaw State. “Yeah, just a little banged up, plus it was cold,” Johnson said. “We’ve got 51 more regular season games left and I didn't want to take a chance with him last night. It was starting to get cool, the ground, you know, there was a lot of dew on the ground, his footing wasn't as good, and lights were whatever, and I didn't want to take a chance with him.” McCarthy is expected back in the lineup on Friday.

Ryan Black makes a quick impression