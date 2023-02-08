Twelve former members of the Georgia Bulldogs will be headed to Indianapolis, Indiana, and Lucas Oil Stadium for next month’s NFL Combine, the league announced Wednesday.

The list is an impressive one.

Topping the group of invitees are defensive tackle Jalen Carter and quarterback Stetson Bennett.

Others include tight end Darnell Washington, cornerback Kelee Ringo, offensive tackle Broderick Jones, offensive tackle Warren McClendon, running back Kenny McIntosh, wide receiver Kearis Jackson, kicker Jack Podlesny, safety Chris Smith, linebacker Robert Beal Jr., and linebacker Nolan Smith.

The 12 representatives are just two shy of the 14 who attended last year’s event.

This year’s combine gets underway on March 1 with the defensive line (interior and edge) taking center stage, followed on March 2 by kickers, cornerbacks, and safeties.

On March 3, quarterbacks and wide receivers will be the focus, with running backs and the offensive line wrapping up the event on March 4.

Last year, Georgia had 15 players drafted into the NFL, including five in the first round.

UGASports will have updates from the Combine once it starts.