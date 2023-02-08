When you look at how so many offenses throughout the football world attempt to spread out defenses with the passing game, it’s no wonder the star has become one of the most important positions on the field.

It definitely did not use to be that way.

“Now, when you look at, you know, 80 percent of the NFL is playing nickel defense because you have to match up to all the 11 personnel and the slot receivers,” Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann said. “That's carried over to college football and the way the game's played.”

At Georgia, the Bulldogs are blessed to have a pair of players who play the position about as well as it can be done.

Javon Bullard may not be the biggest Bulldog on the field, but the excellent job he did at star enabled Georgia’s defense to be as effective as it was. The same can be said for Tykee Smith, who gave Georgia two of the best at the position that there was in the league.

What made them so valuable?

Schumann explained.

“What those guys have to do to be successful is they have to be able to impact the game as a blitzer, right?” Schumann said. “Javon and Tykee have done a great job of that.”

That’s not all.

“When they go to the perimeter screen game, they have to be able to hold up out there, which a lot of that, you're right, those guys aren't the guys with the most height, bulk, length,” Schumann said. “But what they do have is the tenacity and competitive toughness and leverage to be able to … if they strike people the right way, they get under them and play with good discipline and toughness, they can still leverage the ball on the perimeter.”

To be a successful star, the duties do not stop there. Along with the ability to blitz, leverage the ball, take on the screen, and serve in run support, Bullard and Smith are also expected to hold their own as pass defenders.

“They’ve got to be able to win in man-to-man coverage at the end of the day because slot receivers are so good. Slot receivers are not where you put your third best option now,” Schumann said. “In some offenses, slot receiver is the first- or second-best option. So, you have to be able to win there. And it's a really unique position.”

In the victory over TCU to win the program’s second-straight national title, Bullard obviously did that. His two interceptions earned him Defensive MVP honors.

The good news for Georgia: both Bullard and Smith are back for next fall, although Schumann hopes to begin grooming others to play the position.

“With recruiting now, you don't necessarily recruit a star, per se, but every guy you say, whether he's a corner or a safety, can he play star? Schumann said. “It’s a huge value recruiting a guy who is a corner with enough toughness in size that can play star or safety. You're recruiting a guy that has enough man-to-man coverage ability to slide down there. The more guys you have who can play the star, the better you'll be on defense.”

Considering how much Georgia rotates on defense, the more will definitely be the merrier. Versatility is definitely the keyword here.

“Every guy who plays DB needs to have a secondary position in our mind, whether that's a nickel or a dime or a guy who you think could play safety and corner. You want to have a guy who can be really versatile scheme-wise,” Schumann said. “The way we love to sub, you don't want to have a guy who can only do one thing. One, for their career, and two, for us to be able to match up with all the different offenses we play. Plus, week to week, the style of the offense changes. Then, what we're going to ask each position on the field changes, so to speak. That's (star) why it's a really important position.”