Georgia is a finalist for another talented defensive lineman from North Carolina.

Keshawn Stancil is the No. 11 defensive tackle and No. 185 overall prospect in the 2026 class. The Bulldogs have a place in his newly-released top seven along with Tennessee, Clemson, North Carolina State, LSU, Penn State, and Miami.

Conversations with defensive line coach Tray Scott and head coach Kirby Smart during a recent visit helped put the Bulldogs in the final group.