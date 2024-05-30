Here is the May 30 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Muschamp's assistance

While Will Muschamp stepped back from being Georgia's co-defensive coordinator, he is still with the program as a defensive analyst.

And as Kirby Smart has said, Muschamp has been instrumental in getting co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Travaris Robinson and defensive backs coach Donte Williams up to speed with the defense.

“It’s great having Will there to kind of coach the coaches because it’s like you get your cake and eat it too,” Smart said. “You’ve got Coach Muschamp there for all the value he brings in terms of wealth of knowledge, relationships, knows our team, helps me. So, I didn’t lose any of that.”

Smart has been pleased with Robinson and Williams thus far, stating they are bringing plenty of "energy and enthusiasm." As Smart sees it, Muschamp's influence is helping them grow into their roles.

Earlier this spring, safety Malaki Starks said Robinson's style was quite similar to Muschamp's, indicating that the longtime coach's presence is still being felt.

“If you close your eyes, you’d think Muschamp was talking,” Starks said. “I was like ‘Did Muschamp give you a script of like what to say when you first got here? Y’all are saying the same things.’”

Smart is 'in the lead now'

With Nick Saban retired, Lane Kiffin noted that Smart is the coach filling the void of the legendary Alabama head coach at SEC league meetings.

“Kirby took over and is in the lead now,” Kiffin said.

Smart has the resume to be in this position, with two national championships and a third appearance. However, with Saban gone, Kentucky's Mark Stoops is the longest tenured head coach in the SEC.

Smart said he appreciated Saban's motivation to use SEC league meetings to make the sport better for everyone.

“I always respected the fact that whether I was an assistant coach for him or head coach alongside him in there, it was never about what was best for his team, it was about what was best for the game of football,” Smart said. “Sometimes people lose sight of that with self-preservation."

