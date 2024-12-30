Top Dawgs in the NFL (Week 17)

Coming to you from New Orleans, UGASports highlights the top NFL performances by former Georgia players for the week entering the Monday night game. With our most outstanding performer for the week—or the Top Dawg—revealed towards the end, we spotlight the top NFL performances by Bulldogs for December 25 through December 29 and preview those participating in tonight’s Monday night game.

Roquan Smith

On Christmas Day at Houston, Smith spearheaded one of Baltimore’s strongest defensive showings this season in a 31-2 rout of the Texans. The seven-year linebacker totaled a team-high eight tackles, seven of which were solo stops, and a third-quarter sack of quarterback C.J. Stroud, as Houston was limited to 10 first downs and 211 total yards. Smith’s 144 combined tackles this season currently rank fifth in the league.

Roquan Smith signs jerseys before Baltimore's 31-2 rout of the Houston Texans on the road.

Nolan Smith

Smith helped lead a strong defensive effort in Philadelphia’s 41-7 blowout win over Dallas. The second-year linebacker, first-year starter, tallied two tackles, including one for loss, and forced a fumble. Smith has totaled eight tackles for loss this season. Also against the Cowboys, Jordan Davis made a tackle and a fumble recovery, while Jalen Carter had a quarterback hurry and a pass defended.

Brock Bowers

Bowers continued his record-breaking rookie season in Las Vegas’ 25-10 win here in New Orleans yesterday over the Saints. Targeted seven times, the first-year tight end made seven catches for 77 yards. It marked his seventh game this season of 75-plus receiving yards. In the process, Bowers broke Puka Nacua’s (2023) record for most receptions in a rookie season, while breaking Mike Ditka’s (1961) record for most receiving yards by a rookie tight end.

The TOP DAWG: Ladd McConkey

For his offensive performance in the Los Angeles Chargers’ 40-7 win over the New England Patriots on Saturday, McConkey is the Top Dawg of the week, and for the third time this season. In the victory, the rookie wideout made eight receptions (targeted 10 times) for 94 yards, including touchdown receptions covering six and 40 yards from quarterback Justin Herbert. For McConkey, it was the second multi-touchdown game of his brief pro career. He also joined Brock Bowers as former Georgia players to total 1,000 receiving yards this season (George Pickens has totaled 900). Through 15 games this year, McConkey has made 77 catches for 1,054 yards and seven touchdowns.

Other notable performances included rookie safety Javon Bullard, who made a game-high 11 tackles in Green Bay’s 27-25 setback to Minnesota. Travon Walker now has 8.5 sacks this season after registering a sack in Jacksonville’s 20-13 win over Tennessee. Although Buffalo’s James Cook was limited to 53 total (rushing + receiving) yards in the Bills’ 40-14 win over the New York Jets, he became the league leader in rushing touchdowns by scoring his 15th this season. Finally, with teammate Kenneth Walker having recently gone on injured reserve, running back Kenny McIntosh is starting to get a lot more touches in Seattle. In the Seahawks’ 6-3 win over Chicago, McIntosh rushed for a career-high 46 yards on seven carries with a long run of 25. After rushing just four times for 16 yards in his first season and a half in the NFL, McIntosh has totaled 107 rushing yards on 20 carries in his last four games.