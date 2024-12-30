Georgia News and Notes from Media Day at the Sugar Bowl

Puglisi, Rashada ready if their numbers are called

Advertisement

NEW ORLEANS – Both Ryan Puglisi and Jaden Rashada admit they’ll both be on their toes when Georgia tangles with Notre Dame Wednesday night in the Sugar Bowl. As the Bulldogs learned in the SEC Championship, when you play quarterback, you’re one injury away from having to go in the game. With Gunner Stockton now running the show, Puglisi knows they’ll need to be more prepared than ever. “The reason you come to Georgia is you’re going to be developed every single day and pushed to a different standard every day,” Puglisi said Monday. “Coach (Kirby) Smart and Coach (Mike) Bobo do a great job with that, so whenever your name is called, you’re prepared.” Rashada agrees. “I’m ready for whatever gets put on my plate,” said Rashada, who like Puglisi, has not played in a game this year. Although sources say Puglisi has seen most of the reps as the second-team quarterback, Smart did not reveal a preference when asked during Monday’s Sugar Bowl Media Day session. Bobo did not offer any further clues. “He's a guy that's got a strong arm,” Bobo said of Puglisi. “He's a guy that's one year in this offense, is learning the offense, and studies extremely hard. He’s more athletic than people give him credit for and has a good understanding and takes command when he's in the huddle and shows all the attributes you'd like in a quarterback.” Rashada is also apparently making strides. “Jaden is a guy that got here a little bit late, didn't get here until summer, and has kind of been trying to play catch up and figure things out,” Bobo said. “But since the SEC Championship, he's gotten more reps, and with more reps, you've seen him improve and have a better understanding of the game plan.” Puglisi said he’ll be ready if his name is called. “That’s every game. You never know what can happen. Every game, no matter who you’re playing, you’ve got to be ready,” he said. “You’ve got to be prepared when your number is called. Obviously, I do whatever I could to help this team win.”

Carson Beck will join team in New Orleans

Smart confirmed that Carson Beck will join the team in New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl and be on the sideline supporting Gunner Stockton. “Yeah, he's going to join us in the next couple of days down here. The big thing for him has been a part of his rehab process and what all he's had to do. He's had a really tough injury. He needed to get some rehab from people in Jacksonville. He's got a specialist that has worked with this injury,” Smart said. “Brock Purdy had a very similar injury. Nick Mullens, I think [Matthew] Stafford. He had several people. So, when you talk about his team of people, including the surgeons, he's had to do a lot of work with that.” Smart said Beck has given Stockton complete support. “He’s been there for Gunner throughout,” Smart said. “He's supported Gunner, had multiple conversations with him. Looking forward to having him with us for this game.”

Smart remains mum on Colbie Young's future

Smart acknowledged he’s had conversations with Colbie Young about potentially taking advantage of a recent ruling that now allows players with junior college experience to come back for another year. “He and I have had those conversations. I think only time will tell with that,” Smart said. “I’d rather keep those conversations between he and I because he has a lot of things coming on.” As a result of Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia being granted an injunction allowing players with junior college years to pursue another year of eligibility, Young could have a decision to make. Young – who pled not guilty to misdemeanor charges of simple battery and assault of an unborn child in July – has a jury trial set for Feb. 17. Should Young be cleared, he could potentially return to Georgia for one more year after playing the 2021 season at Lakawanna College.

Chauncey Bowens, Trevor Etienne go way back

Running backs Chauncey Bowens and Trevor Etienne have something in common. Both were part of the Florida Gators before becoming Bulldogs. At least, technically. Bowens was committed to the Gators before choosing the Bulldogs, while Etienne transferred to Georgia before the start of spring practice. Ironically, it was Etienne who hosted Bowens on his visit to Gainesville, a fact the Bulldog freshman laughed about on Monday. “When I committed to Florida, he hosted me. So, we’ve always had a good relationship,” Bowens said. “He’s just a natural leader. He’s one of those guys that whenever he walks in the room, guys just gravitate to him.” Bowens said the first time he saw Etienne in Athens was a day he won’t forget. “I had just been there and I saw a guy in the equipment room with a hoodie on, he took it off, and I was all right, there you go,” said Bowens.

Nitro Tuggle on his decision to return

Wide receiver Nitro Tuggle credits Smart and position coach James Coley for convincing him to stay with the Bulldogs after initially placing his name in the transfer portal. “Yeah, I had just created a bond with Coach Smart and Coach Coley,” Tuggle said. “That determined I would stay.” Tuggle said he’s anxious to prove what kind of receiver he can be and is willing to wait his turn. “Going against our defense, I’m just going to take advantage of that so I can be ready when my time comes,” he said.

More from Kirby Smart