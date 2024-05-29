MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. – With Nick Saban no longer patrolling the hallways at the Sandestin Hilton Golf and Beach Resort, Georgia’s Kirby Smart is the new Big Kahuna at the SEC Spring Meetings.

“Kirby took over and is in the lead now,” quipped Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin during his appearance in front of the media Tuesday night.

Earlier in the day, Smart was asked if he felt like he was stepping into Saben’s shoes from a leadership perspective at the annual event.

“I think he’d been in the SEC longer than anybody, he had sat in those meetings more than anybody, and when you add the LSU and Alabama time together, it was very valuable,” Smart said. “I think people relied on him for experience and knowledge, he’s very thoughtful in terms of what he comes up with and ideas to make football better.”