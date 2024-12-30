WATCH: Georgia freshmen at Media Day

At today's Media Day in New Orleans, we got to speak to the freshmen players for the first time since they became Bulldogs.
Georgia overcame a 17-point deficit to beat South Carolina State on Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS – According to Malaki Starks, Georgia is not taking this year's trip to the CFP for granted.
Part one of a three-part series on Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockon.
When Kirby Smart brings in a transfer, they have to fit the mold. Inside, see how Trevor Etienne has done that.
Saturday News and Notes: Inside, Trevor Etienne updates his ribs, Oscar Delp on Gunner Stockton's cows, and more.
