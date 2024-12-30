Advertisement
Published Dec 30, 2024
WATCH: Georgia freshmen at Media Day
Patrick Garbin  •  UGASports
Team & Research Writer
At today's Media Day in New Orleans, we got to speak to the freshmen players for the first time since they became Bulldogs.

KJ BOLDEN

NITRO TUGGLE

ELLIS ROBINSON

RYAN PUGLISI

NATE FRAZIER

