MIRAMER BEACH, Fla. – This week’s annual SEC Spring Meetings may set a record for the number of topics under discussion.

Certainly, last week’s settlement in the NCAA vs House lawsuit has been front and center of talks as presidents, coaches, and athletic directors here at the Sandestin Gold and Beach Resort try to determine how to deal with the impending ramifications.

As you’d imagine, finding ways to help pay off the massive $2.8 billion settlement that sets the stage for groundbreaking revenue sharing is no small task.

Unfortunately, little progress is being made as coaches and administrators formulate ideas they hope will positively shape the game's future.

“There were a bunch of questions coming in and probably even more coming out of it,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel told reporters during an impromptu scrum Wednesday afternoon. “We’ve got good leadership. Hopefully, we’ll find out what the landscape is all about and push the game forward the right way.”

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart whisked past reporters to catch a plane back to Athens, declining comment.

A potential move to limit rosters to 85 remains the hot-button issue, a subject all 16 head coaches are keenly attuned to.

“For coaches, the No. 1 thing right now is just roster sizes, and management as we continue to move forward,” said Heupel, who was asked if there was a consensus between coaches, ADs, and administrators as to how that might play out.

“Man, there’s no consensus in anything right now,” Heupel said. “From your presidents to your athletic directors, to your coaches, hopefully, we find a really good landing spot.”

Coaches remain adamant against a cut in roster size, which would essentially eliminate walk-ons.

“You look at all the great players, like (Brandon) Burlsworth, and all the great players who have earned his award (The Burlsworth Trophy, given annually to the country’s top walk-on), including himself,” Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said. “There’s a reason they created an award for his great tradition and his great story. So, we’d had to lose that, and I think we all voiced that opinion as well.”

What ultimately happens remains to be seen.

“I know other conferences have discussed it. Their coaches texted our coaches and they got fired up,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said Tuesday. “And we just said, just wait. We’re going to have a conversation. That’s where it is. It’s a concept.”

Smart said on Tuesday “I don’t anybody that would be against having walk-ons.”

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian agreed.

“I’m hopeful that we can find some common ground or something that is a reasonable number,” Sarkisian said. “Change is going to happen. But hopefully, we can find a reasonable number to where we still feel like we can operate at a high level as coaches and for our players.”

Other coaches, like Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer and Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea are taking a different approach. Until a change is made, neither is going to worry too much.

“There’s always a way,” DeBoer said. “Would it be much different look than what we do as far as coaches and executing our practice plans? Absolutely. But I guess I’ve always been one to adjust with the times and do what you have to do.”

Lea, meanwhile, wants to hear more.

“What I’ve heard is that everything I’ve heard is not to be trusted. All that stuff is to be determined. I want to know a little bit more about it,” Lea said. “I think to speak on it now or to share an opinion is irresponsible. There’s a lot of speculation out there right now that I’m really not paying attention to.”