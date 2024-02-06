Here is the Feb. 6 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Needing a new center

Georgia has had a mainstay at center in Sedrick Van Pran. His reliability and talent at the position has been tremendous over the Bulldogs' historic run over the past three years.

With Van Pran off to the NFL, it looks like Jared Wilson is the next man up at the position.

“It’s been a long (journey)," Wilson said. "Just developing over the years and not really knowing what I was kind of getting myself into coming here. But quickly, I figured it out. I knew I was going to have to wait for my time and develop. That’s what I’ve done over these past two or three years.”

Behind Wilson, Drew Bobo and Malachi Toliver are the names to watch.

Miller posts a strong PFF rating

Regarding freshmen across college football, Christen Miller was among the best when it came to season-end Pro Football Focus grades for defensive linemen.

Miller's season-end grade was 69.8, which tied for fourth nationally with Houston's Anthony Holmes Jr.

Clemson’s Peter Woods (87.6) Maryland’s Jordan Phillips (71.8), and Florida’s Caleb Banks (70.9) checked in with higher grades.

Head coach Kirby Smart was pleased with Miller's development throughout the 2023 season.

“He's gotten better with each week,” Smart said. “He still hasn't tapped or reached his potential, but he's getting better. He works hard. He's one of the kids who enjoys taking reps in the scout team against the offense, because he wants to go against (Sedrick Van Pran). He says, 'Coach, I only get better against the really good offensive line.' So, I love his work ethic."

The streak continues

