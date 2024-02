Georgia has made a habit of finding the best ways to use its players.

The Bulldogs are targeting another intriguing prospect in Alabama native Eric Winters. At 6-foot-2 and nearly 200 pounds, Winters can play multiple positions on a defense.

During a visit to Georgia on February 3, Winters got a firsthand look at the ways the Bulldogs could utilize his talents.

"Them telling me the plan for me moving forward was just surreal to me," Winters said.