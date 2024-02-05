Clemson’s Peter Woods (87.6) earned the highest grade among last year’s defensive line freshmen, followed by Maryland’s Jordan Phillips (71.8), and Florida’s Caleb Banks (70.9).

Pro Football Focus on Monday released its top five graded freshmen defensive linemen from 2023. One name probably comes as a little surprise.

Head coach Kirby Smart spoke about Miller earlier this year.

“He's gotten better with each week,” Smart said. “He still hasn't tapped or reached his potential, but he's getting better. He works hard. He's one of the kids who enjoys taking reps in the scout team against the offense, because he wants to go against (Sedrick Van Pran). He says, 'Coach, I only get better against the really good offensive line.' So, I love his work ethic."

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2022 despite playing in four games, Miller made some significant strides last fall, working himself into the rotation for position coach Tray Scott.

Miller played in all 14 games for the Bulldogs, making 14 tackles, including four for a loss of 14 yards. He made one sack, that coming against Georgia Tech.

Look for much more of Miller this fall.

Even with the return of Warren Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse, Miller is expected to see even more playing time in the Bulldog defensive line.