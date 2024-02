Georgia is looking to Greensboro, North Carolina, for one of its receiver targets in the 2025 class.

Nasir Newkirk has held an offer from the Bulldogs since September. He also visited Athens for the Ole Miss game in November.

Newkirk returned to Athens on February 3. The Georgia staff once again made him feel welcome in the Classic City.

"The interactions with the coaches and everyone involved with football down there made me feel at home and wanted," Newkirk said.