Getting serious

Running back Byron Louis wasn't going to let this opportunity to pass him by.

When he saw a phone call from the Georgia coaching staff pop up, he made sure to answer it. Following that moment, the Bulldogs have become a major contender in his recruitment, with RBU looking to add to its famed backfield.

"I was just driving home from school and I got a call. When Georgia calls you have to answer," Louis said. "That’s one of the top teams in the country. I just couldn’t pass up on that opportunity. I took the necessary steps before I made it up there for my official visit. I would say that I was happy that I did so."

Louis' high school, Heritage in Plantation, Florida, has quite the pipeline to Georgia. Previously, the Bulldogs have seen Sony Michel, Isaiah McKenzie and Tyson Campbell come to the program from Heritage.

Perhaps Louis can be the next.

"(Michel) calls me every other day and says why don’t I just commit?" Louis said. "Yeah, those guys, they’re like big brothers to me. They want me to make the best decision for myself, all jokes aside. It’s great knowing that if I was to go to Georgia, I would be in good hands. I would always have people I could call on and lean on just in case anything goes wrong."

Taylor's reason for loving Georgia

Georgia commit Talyn Taylor wanted to attend Georgia so bad that he contacted former offensive coordinator Todd Monken on Twitter to send him his game tape. Monken liked what he saw with the Bulldogs becoming deeply interested.

But why would someone from Geneva, Illinois want Georgia to recruit him so badly?

“For me, a big thing for me is I like winning,” Taylor said. “Georgia, their history of winning is great. They have, what, 25-game home game winning streak right now? I just said, I made it my goal, I said I wanted to go to Georgia.”

Taylor is one of four receivers committed to Georgia in the class of 2025. He said he's working to get other prospects committed in this class as well.

“Georgia’s the best place because we’re going to win,” Taylor said. “We’re going to win for sure. That’s for real. All the dogs, that’s where you go to win. That’s where you go to get coached, to get great coaching.”

No worries for Curtis

Following a trip to USC, quarterback commit Jared Curtis explained his status with Georgia.

“I’m loving Georgia. A couple of weeks ago, I went to USC. It was nice there, but I'm definitely still a Dawg," Curtis told Rivals at the Under Armour Future 50 camp. "I'm 100 percent locked in with Georgia. I'm going back (to UGA) on July 27th for a cookout. It'll be fun.”

Curtis also told the Georgia coaching staff of the trip beforehand.

“I talked to (the staff) beforehand, and they were OK with it. They just said, make sure you’re still a Dawg," Curtis added. "I'm still locked in with them. I can’t wait to get up there again.”

