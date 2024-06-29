MSU does not return a single offense starter from last year.

But that's apparently just fine with new head coach Jeff Lebby, who takes over the program after coming over from Oklahoma where he served as the offensive coordinator.

MSU did bring in a talented quarterback in Blake Shapen, a transfer from Baylor. Shapen threw for 30 touchdowns in each of his two seasons with the Bears, along with wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi, who caught 48 passes for over 1,000 yards last season for UTEP.

The Bulldogs hope senior Keyvone Lee will highlight the team's running back.

Lebby still has to sort out who his starters will be on the offensive line, yet another unknown for a team with seemingly more questions than answers.