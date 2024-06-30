Last year's Longhorn offense averaged 36 points. Can Texas keep that up in its first season in the SEC?

The fact quarterback Quinn Ewers is back after a year that saw him complete 69 percent of his passes for 3,479 yards and 22 touchdowns bodes well.

So does the fact Texas returns four of its starting offensive linemen.

The team has to replace Jonathan Brooks - the first running back taken in last April's NFL Draft - but features some excellent returnees in CJ Baxter and Jaydon Blue, who combined for 1,057 yards last season.

There are some questions at wide receiver, but only because so many are new to the program.

Otherwise, Alabama transfer Isaiah Bond, Houston transfer Matthew Golden, and Oregon State transfer Silas Bolden accounted for 140 receptions for 1,818 yards and 15 touchdowns combined for their former teams.