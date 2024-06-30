Georgia getting serious with Rivals250 running back Byron Louis
JACKSONVILLE - Byron Louis decided to give Georgia a shot.
The Bulldogs had fallen off Louis' radar a bit during his recruitment. But a single phone call snowballed into an official visit June 14-16.
Now, Georgia has inserted itself into Louis' recruitment as a major contender.
"I was just driving home from school and I got a call. When Georgia calls, you have to answer," Louis said. "That’s one of the top teams in the country. I just couldn’t pass up on that opportunity. I took the necessary steps before I made it up there for my official visit. I would say that I was happy that I did so."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news