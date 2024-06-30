JACKSONVILLE - Byron Louis decided to give Georgia a shot.

The Bulldogs had fallen off Louis' radar a bit during his recruitment. But a single phone call snowballed into an official visit June 14-16.

Now, Georgia has inserted itself into Louis' recruitment as a major contender.

"I was just driving home from school and I got a call. When Georgia calls, you have to answer," Louis said. "That’s one of the top teams in the country. I just couldn’t pass up on that opportunity. I took the necessary steps before I made it up there for my official visit. I would say that I was happy that I did so."