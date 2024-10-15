The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'We haven't played a great game'

Here is the Oct. 15 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Admitting offensive failures

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne didn't shy away from the issue that no one saw coming prior to the 2024 season beginning.

Georgia's offense has not played up to potential in any of this season's games -- and that includes the season-opening blowout over Clemson. The Bulldogs have struggled to find a rhythm in each of their outings, with quarterback Carson Beck going from preseason Heisman Trophy favorite to outside the discussion.

“We definitely want to get better. Each week," Etienne said. “But no, we haven’t played a great game of football offensively yet. That’s something we’ve got to get better at.”

Etienne stated some examples of how the team can improve.

“Eliminating turnovers, executing; starting faster, attacking early. Small things, really,” Etienne said.

With Saturday's meeting against No. 1 Texas, Georgia knows it will need to be sharp offensively for four quarters if it is to get a win.

“Simply stated, we have not played our best game, we have not put a complete game together and that's what every coach's goal is, which is to play your best game moving forward,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “That's what's going to be needed to go on the road at Texas and play. We have to play better and that's the only goal I'm thinking about right now is how we play this week.”

Smart apologizes

Smart apologized publicly for making contact and shoving Mississippi State quarterback Michael Van Buren during Saturday's 41-31 win. Smart said he reached out to both Van Buren and head coach Jeff Lebby on Sunday after rewatching the clip.

"After you guys said that in the press conference, I went back and watched it. I didn't realize that I ran into him," Smart said. "But I reached out to Lebby that night and said the kid was great. Yesterday, I talked to (Van Buren) and told him there were no intentions or ill-will toward him at all."

Smart said he was trying to get co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann's attention when the incident occurred.

"If you've ever been on the sideline in a game, it's pandemonium," Smart said. "It's pandemonium when you're trying to change personnel and you've got 3-4 seconds to do it. I was trying to get Schumann's attention. But I reached out to the kid. He was great. He's a really good player in this league and got better as the game went along."

