Georgia News and Notes for Monday

Bulldogs know they have to play their best game

If No. 5 Georgia wants to upset No. 1 Texas Saturday night (7:30 p.m., ABC) in Austin, the Bulldogs know they’ll need to accomplish a feat they haven’t done all season - play a complete game. Nobody knows this better than head coach Kirby Smart. “Simply stated, we have not played our best game, we have not put a complete game together and that's what every coach's goal is, which is to play your best game moving forward,” Smart said on Monday. “That's what's going to be needed to go on the road at Texas and play. We have to play better and that's the only goal I'm thinking about right now is how we play this week.” At least that message seems to have been received. Despite rolling up 605 yards of offense in the 41-31 win over Mississippi State, running back Trevor Etienne knows much needs to improve. “We definitely want to get better. Each week," Etienne said. “But no, we haven’t played a great game of football offensively yet. That’s something we’ve got to get better at.” For example: “Eliminating turnovers, executing; starting faster, attacking early. Small things, really,” Etienne said. Defensively, there’s a ton of work to do, especially considering the Longhorns will be the most dynamic offense Georgia has faced to date. Led by quarterback Quinn Evers and an explosive group of wide receivers, Texas is averaging .495.7 yards and 43.2 points per game. Conversely, the Bulldogs come in allowing an uncharacteristically high 17.2 points per contest. “We need to have a great week of practice. I think that's where it starts, and that's where it's been,” safety Dan Jackson said. “That's where it's been since I've been here. Starting today, that's what we need to have.”

Ex-Bulldog Bill Norton to face former team

One of Texas’ backup defensive linemen is someone Smart is very familiar with – Bill Norton. “What a great kid, man. This guy worked his tail off here,” Smart said. “Maybe it was the Ohio State game, and he had to go in and take over and play a role with that. He was always a positive guy, enjoyed practice, and was fun to be around.” The Memphis native originally signed with the Bulldogs and was a reserve defensive lineman and special teams performer on Georgia’s 2022 national championship team before transferring to Arizona. Following a year with the Wildcats, Norton moved on to Texas where he’s played as a backup in all six games with the Longhorns.

Dan Jackson thankful for comments by Shannon Sharpe

Safety Dan Jackson chuckled that family and friends haven’t been shy about sending the recent video showing Shannon Sharpe’s complimentary comments about him on television two weeks ago. “Yes, sir, I've seen that a lot from my family and friends,” Jackson said. “You know, being in the position that I am, I don't feel like I spend a whole lot of time on social media.” Speaking on his “Night Cap” podcast, Sharpe said "Hey, that safety for Georgia, number 17, he can play. He can play. No, he can play. He's going to play on Sundays. Cause he's got that kind of ability. He's got skills." Nevertheless, Jackson appreciated the kind words. “I try to limit myself, but they sent me that,” he said. “But it's like every other thing, you can't listen to that too much. You just gotta go to work.”

Etienne feels Nate Frazier is ready to step up even more

With Branson Robinson out for a couple of weeks with an MCL injury, freshman Nate Frazier will begin playing an expanded role. Position mate Trevor Etienne is confident he will be fine. “I expect a huge things, you know? Etienne said. “I just tell him, ‘Brother, don't let the moment get too big,’ you know? I tell him ‘You're prepared for this, you're capable of doing great things. So, just go out there and be yourself, have fun, play football.’” Frazier and Etienne wound up splitting the carries last week against Mississippi State. Etienne ran 11 times for 34 yards and a touchdown, while Frazier carried the football 10 times for 43 yards. On the season Frazier has rushed 37 times for 201 yards, an average of 5.2 yards per carry.

Smart on Mykel Williams

Mykel Williams (ankle) has played in two straight games since returning from the ankle injury he suffered in the opener against Clemson. But how much closer is he to being 100 percent? “You don't see much out of him until the game I think he had six or eight snaps against Auburn and ten or eleven snaps last game against Mississippi State. So, he looked better to me during the week this past week,” Smart said. What we were able to do during the Auburn game with him was to get him better for Mississippi State and now we've got another week under our belt, and we're hoping that he's healthy, full, and ready to go. "But again, I don't know that until we get out there, but I don't get a great evaluation during the week because he's only been able to do some of the work.”

