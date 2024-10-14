Kirby Smart apologizes for Saturday shoving incident

in other news
Snap Count: UGA vs Mississippi State
Trent Smallwood takes a closer look at the Snap Count from the Mississippi State game.
Podcast: Peach State Power Hour
Andy, Eddie, and Dayne recap wins by Georgia, the Atlanta Falcons, and some great GHSA games.
Anthony Evans III steps up
After losing Miami transfer receiver Colbie Young to an indefinite suspension, Anthony Evans III stepped up.
What’s the Line? (vs. Texas)
UGASports discusses the current line/point spread for this Saturday's Georgia-Texas game in Austin.
Five-star intel and more after a busy visit weekend in Athens
UGASports has the latest recruiting intel after a busy visit weekend at Georgia.
in other news
Snap Count: UGA vs Mississippi State
Trent Smallwood takes a closer look at the Snap Count from the Mississippi State game.
Podcast: Peach State Power Hour
Andy, Eddie, and Dayne recap wins by Georgia, the Atlanta Falcons, and some great GHSA games.
Anthony Evans III steps up
After losing Miami transfer receiver Colbie Young to an indefinite suspension, Anthony Evans III stepped up.
Kirby Smart apologized Monday for Saturday's sideline incident when he shoved Mississippi State quarterback Michael Van Buren.
"Absolutely, I have. After you guys said that in the press conference, I went back and watched it. I didn't realize that I ran into him," Smart said. "But I reached out to (MSU head coach Jeff) Lebby that night and said the kid was great. Yesterday, I talked to (Van Buren) and told him there were no intentions or ill-will toward him at all."
Georgia's head coach was attempting to get the attention of defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann, when he pushed Van Buren, who was preparing to leave the Bulldog sideline after being knocked out of bounds.
"If you've ever been on the sideline in a game, it's pandemonium," Smart said. "It's pandemonium when you're trying to change personnel and you've got 3-4 seconds to do it. I was trying to get Schumann's attention. But I reached out to the kid. He was great. He's a really good player in this league and got better as the game went along."
Initially, Smart said during his post-game press conference that he did not recall what happened.
Smart's not expected to receive any repercussions from the SEC.
- WR
- OLB
- TE
- OT
- SDE
- PRO
- RB
- OG
- S
- SDE