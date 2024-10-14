Kirby Smart apologizes for Saturday shoving incident

Kirby Smart apologized Monday for Saturday's sideline incident when he shoved Mississippi State quarterback Michael Van Buren.

"Absolutely, I have. After you guys said that in the press conference, I went back and watched it. I didn't realize that I ran into him," Smart said. "But I reached out to (MSU head coach Jeff) Lebby that night and said the kid was great. Yesterday, I talked to (Van Buren) and told him there were no intentions or ill-will toward him at all."

Georgia's head coach was attempting to get the attention of defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann, when he pushed Van Buren, who was preparing to leave the Bulldog sideline after being knocked out of bounds.

"If you've ever been on the sideline in a game, it's pandemonium," Smart said. "It's pandemonium when you're trying to change personnel and you've got 3-4 seconds to do it. I was trying to get Schumann's attention. But I reached out to the kid. He was great. He's a really good player in this league and got better as the game went along."

Initially, Smart said during his post-game press conference that he did not recall what happened.

Smart's not expected to receive any repercussions from the SEC.