Key points from Dan Jackson's press conference

Key points from Dan Jackson's press conference

UGASports has the key points from Dan Jackson's press conference on Monday.

 • Jed May
Key points from Kirby Smart's October 14 press conference

Key points from Kirby Smart's October 14 press conference

UGASports has the key points from Kirby Smart's press conference on October 14.

 • Jed May
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Georgia's problems with penalties

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Georgia's problems with penalties

Georgia is averaging 71.5 penalty yards per game.

 • Jason Butt
Georgia among teams trying to flip WR CJ Wiley

Georgia among teams trying to flip WR CJ Wiley

Georgia is among a number of schools trying to flip wide receiver CJ Wiley.

 • Sam Spiegelman
Top Dawgs in the NFL (Week 6)

Top Dawgs in the NFL (Week 6)

Top Dawgs in the NFL for Week 6 include Philly’s Defensive Dawgs, a repeat interception, and a big block for big Ben…

 • Patrick Garbin

Published Oct 14, 2024
Rivals recruiting intel: Georgia trending for five-stars, pushing for flips
circle avatar
Sam Spiegelman  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@samspiegs
